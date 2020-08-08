Left Menu
Development News Edition

WarnerMedia restructures to focus on HBO Max, senior executives out

Netflix, which launched its streaming service in 2007, ended the second quarter with close to 193 million paying customers globally. Media companies have been hard hit by severe drops in ad sales as marketers reel in spending due to the global coronavirus outbreak.

Reuters | Updated: 08-08-2020 05:39 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 05:39 IST
WarnerMedia restructures to focus on HBO Max, senior executives out

WarnerMedia executives Bob Greenblatt and Kevin Reilly, who oversaw the creation of the HBO Max streaming business, will leave as part of a broad restructuring focused around the streaming service, the company said on Friday. The shake-up also includes the consolidation of film and TV studios under Warner Bros Chief Executive Ann Sarnoff.

The restructuring marks the first major action taken by WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar, a former Amazon.com executive who built Hulu. "We're laser focusing on HBO Max and lifting it up in the organization," Kilar said in an interview on Friday.

Andy Forssell, general manager of HBO Max, will now head a newly created HBO Max operating business unit, Kilar added. Parent AT&T Inc hired Kilar to take charge at WarnerMedia as it battles with Netflix and Walt Disney's Disney+ for streaming video customers.

The wireless carrier, which has invested heavily to transform itself into a media and telecommunications conglomerate, reported 36 million subscribers for both its premium TV channel HBO and HBO Max in the second quarter. Disney+, which launched in November last year, had 60.5 million paying customers as of Monday. Netflix, which launched its streaming service in 2007, ended the second quarter with close to 193 million paying customers globally.

Media companies have been hard hit by severe drops in ad sales as marketers reel in spending due to the global coronavirus outbreak. The pandemic has also halted production of original material, starving streaming services of new content needed to fuel subscriptions. Hollywood studios have been forced by the pandemic to find ways to recoup lost sales. Some have released feature films directly to consumer over streaming services.

Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures recently negotiated a deal with cinema chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc to allow the studio to release films directly to consumers after just three weeks in theatres, down from the usual average of three months. Kilar said WarnerMedia continued to support theatrical releases for films including director Christopher Nolan's spy action film "Tenet" and "Wonder Woman 1984," but saw room for change.

"It's fair to say we all want to lean into the future. If you don't that’s not a good strategy," he said. "Where I think that takes us is shorter windows than historically the case." AT&T's revenue from the WarnerMedia segment, including HBO, fell 22.7% to $6.8 billion in the second quarter, with the pandemic having a $1.5 billion impact on sales.

WarnerMedia also said on Friday it would cut jobs, without disclosing the number of employees affected.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

Science News Roundup: COVID opens new doors for China's gene giant; Convalescent plasma lowers COVID-19 death risk and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Orlando F Jonathan Isaac has knee surgery

Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac had successful surgery Friday to repair a torn ACL in his left knee, the team announced. Isaac was injured in the fourth quarter of Sundays 132-116 win over the Sacramento Kings in a game during the NBAs...

Pentagon awards United Launch Alliance, SpaceX launch contracts

The U.S. Air Force said on Friday it awarded United Launch Alliance ULA and Elon Musks SpaceX 653 million in combined military launch contracts under the Pentagons next-generation, multibillion-dollar launch capability program. The contract...

Costa Rica's foreign trade minister unexpectedly quits

Costa Ricas foreign trade minister, who played a key role in the countrys incorporation into the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development OECD, said on Friday that she has resigned from her post. A lawyer and expert on internat...

Coronavirus-hit Mexico receives $3 million donation from United States

Mexico received a donation of 3 million from the United States to help fight the novel coronavirus, which has claimed more than 50,000 lives, a health official said on Friday.Mexicos health ministry reported 6,717 new confirmed coronavirus ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020