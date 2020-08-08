Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK minister says France must tackle Channel migrant crossings

Britain is facing an "unacceptable" rise in the number of boats carrying migrants across the English Channel and would act to send "illegal" entrants back to France, immigration compliance minister Chris Philp wrote in a newspaper https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2020/08/07/intend-return-many-illegal-migrants-have-arrived-possible article published on Saturday. Philp said he was going to Paris next week to raise concerns over the issue.

Reuters | Updated: 08-08-2020 15:58 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 15:58 IST
UK minister says France must tackle Channel migrant crossings

Britain is facing an "unacceptable" rise in the number of boats carrying migrants across the English Channel and would act to send "illegal" entrants back to France, immigration compliance minister Chris Philp wrote in a newspaper https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2020/08/07/intend-return-many-illegal-migrants-have-arrived-possible article published on Saturday.

Philp said he was going to Paris next week to raise concerns over the issue. The UK would urge France to stop migrants from getting into boats and would also "return those who make it to our shores," Philp wrote in the Telegraph. A rise in the number of migrants attempting to cross the English Channel has led to ministers demanding tougher actions from the French government.

"The French must ensure that migrants who are caught attempting to reach the UK by boat cannot do so again," Philp wrote. France has said calm weather conditions were making the illegal crossings easier. Surveillance teams deployed along its northern coast were intercepting migrants daily and extra resources had been mobilised, an interior ministry spokesman said.

The London-based Times newspaper reported that UK ministers were considering blocking migrant boats in the English Channel before they enter UK waters, a tactic used by Australia against migrants. Almost 4,000 people have crossed the English Channel this year in more than 300 small boats, according to a BBC report.

France says five times as many migrant boats were caught between January and July compared with the same period in 2019. The English Channel is just 23 miles wide at its narrowest point between Dover and Calais. "This is a joint problem ... which needs a joint operational response," the French interior ministry spokesman said.

Most migrants originate from countries such as Yemen, Egypt, Sudan and Iraq in search of better jobs and living conditions. Brtitish finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday that people were "right to be frustrated" over migrant crossings.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

Dr Harsh Vardhan presides signing of MoU between FSSAI and CSIR

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 2-Lebanese vent rage against their leaders after blast, plan demonstration

As Beirut mourns its dead and grapples with the scale of rebuilding after this weeks massive blast, some Lebanese angered by their governments response called on foreign states to topple their leaders and run the country.Activists planned t...

Gaza students back to school with few virus safety measures

Hundreds of thousands of students in the isolated Gaza Strip returned to schools after five months of closure, despite the ongoing pandemic that has seen school years postponed elsewhere across the globe. The rare scene of normalcy in the P...

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected sports stories at 1725 hours EXPECTED STORIES Day four match report of first Test between England and Pakistan in Manchester. STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-CRI-JHULAN 2022 World Cup is goal now but I wi...

13 districts with high COVID-19 mortality told to address low testing, ensure timely hospitalisation

Thirteen districts in eight states and Union Territories reporting COVID-19 mortality higher than the national average were advised by the Centre on Saturday to address the issues of low testing and delay in test results, and ensure timely ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020