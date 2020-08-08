8 people dead, 14 injured in bomb attack on military base in Somalia

Eight people have died and another 14 were injured in a suicide attack incident near a military base in the Somalian capital of Mogadishu, the Goobjoog News website reported on Saturday, citing medical sources.

Earlier in the day, a suicide attack took place at the entrance of the 12th April Army Brigade base in the Warta-Nabadda district.

According to the news outlet, no one has yet taken responsibility for the attack.