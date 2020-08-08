Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK military asked to help stem Channel migrant crossings

Britain's Coastguard said it was responding to “a number of incidents” in the Channel on Saturday. Home Secretary Priti Patel has said the Royal Navy could be called in to prevent boats reaching UK waters, though other senior officials and politicians say that could be impractical and potentially dangerous.

PTI | London | Updated: 08-08-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 18:36 IST
UK military asked to help stem Channel migrant crossings

Britain's military said Saturday it has been asked by the government to help prevent people from reaching the U.K. from France in small boats, after a surge in the number of vessels making the dangerous journey. The Ministry of Defense said it had received a request from the Home Office to "support UK Border Force operations in the Dover Straits.” The department said it was “working hard to identify how we can most effectively assist.” Britain's Conservative government has talked tough after dozens of crossings by migrants during recent weeks of warm summer weather. On Thursday, 235 people landed or were brought ashore from boats in the English Channel, a record number for a single day. Britain's Coastguard said it was responding to “a number of incidents” in the Channel on Saturday.

Home Secretary Priti Patel has said the Royal Navy could be called in to prevent boats reaching UK waters, though other senior officials and politicians say that could be impractical and potentially dangerous. Jack Straw, who served as Home Secretary during a previous Labour government, said “it will only take one of these dinghies to capsize and everybody to drown … for there to be a hullabaloo, including in the Conservative Party, and for the policy to have to be reversed.” Straw told the BBC that cooperation with France was the only way of reducing the number of people making the risky journey across one of the world's busiest shipping lanes. The French and British immigration ministers are due to hold talks next week.

Roger Gough, head of the county council in Kent, where the majority of migrants arrive, said “historically the best experience we've seen of reducing the inflows is when there's been a successful agreement, level of shared interest, between the British and French authorities.”.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Dr Harsh Vardhan presides signing of MoU between FSSAI and CSIR

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Maha forest dept suggests treatment centres for animals

Maharashtra forest department has come up with a proposal to set up transit centres across the state for treatment of injured and sick animals, a senior official said on Saturday. Locations of such centres will be decided as per need, Princ...

Soccer-Juventus sack Sarri after Champions League exit

Serie A club Juventus have sacked title-winning coach Maurizio Sarri after one season in charge, following the teams elimination from the Champions League in the round of 16 on Friday, the Turin club said in a statement.The 61-year-old was ...

Another BJP leader tests positive for COVID-19 in HP; infection tally at 3,243

Himachal Pradesh recorded 92 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the infection tally to 3,243, an official said. Meanwhile, BJP state spokesman Baldev Tomar also tested positive for the disease. He had come in contact with Power Min...

Bengal govt to upload health parameters of COVID patients on website

The West Bengal government has decided to upload the health parameters of COVID-19 patients under treatment in state-run and private hospitals on the health departments website, so that family members are able to know their condition, a sen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020