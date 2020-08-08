Protesters enter Lebanese foreign ministry, chant against ruling class

Protesters enter Lebanese foreign ministry, chant against ruling classReuters | Beirut | Updated: 08-08-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 21:29 IST
Dozens of protesters entered the premises of the Lebanese foreign ministry on Saturday chanting slogans against the government and political establishment, witnesses said.
The demonstrators also burned a portrait of President Michel Aoun.
"We are staying here. We call on the Lebanese people to occupy all the ministries," one demonstrator said on a megaphone.
