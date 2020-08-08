Left Menu
Protesters enter Lebanese foreign ministry, chant against ruling class

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 08-08-2020 21:29 IST
Protesters enter Lebanese foreign ministry, chant against ruling class

Dozens of protesters entered the premises of the Lebanese foreign ministry on Saturday chanting slogans against the government and political establishment, witnesses said.

The demonstrators also burned a portrait of President Michel Aoun.

"We are staying here. We call on the Lebanese people to occupy all the ministries," one demonstrator said on a megaphone.

Huge premium in reaching some equilibrium between India, China: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said that there is a huge premium on reaching some kind of equilibrium or understanding between India and China and it is equally in Beijings interest. Speaking at India75 Summit - Mission ...

Huge premium in reaching some kind of equilibrium between India, China: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said that there is a huge premium on reaching some kind of equilibrium or understanding between India and China and it is equally in Beijings interest. Speaking at India75 Summit - Mission ...
