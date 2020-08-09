Left Menu
Lebanese protestors storm govt ministries over Beirut blast

Protestors on Saturday stormed government ministries in Beirut over the blast on Tuesday that killed at least 158 people and injured over 5,000 people.

ANI | Beirut | Updated: 09-08-2020 03:42 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 03:42 IST
Protests break out in Beirut on Saturday. Image Credit: ANI

Protestors on Saturday stormed government ministries in Beirut over the blast on Tuesday that killed at least 158 people and injured over 5,000 people. As per CNN, the foreign, environment and economy ministries were occupied along with the Banking Association. During the protest, the police fired tear gas and rubber bullets at the protestors who hurled stones and fireworks at the security forces. While a policeman was killed following the clashes between police forces and protestors, more than 200 people sustained injuries.

The protestors first took over the Foreign Ministry -- the first of three takeovers by the protestors, CNN further reported. The US Embassy in Beirut also expressed solidarity towards the protestors and urged to refrain from violence.

"The Lebanese people have suffered too much and deserve to have leaders who listen to them and change course to respond to popular demands for transparency and accountability," tweeted the US Embassy in Beirut further adding, "We support them in their right to peaceful protest, and encourage all involved to refrain from violence." The Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab promised to hold early elections, an announcement that came hours after the protests broke out, according to CNN. (ANI)

