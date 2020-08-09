Left Menu
Development News Edition

Morocco's carriage horses suffer as COVID-19 bars tourists

A single horse carriage in Marrakech supports four to five families, including owners, drivers and stable boys, carriage driver Abdeljalil Belghaoute said. He spoke from his carriage, waiting in a line near the famed Jamaa El Fnaa square, hoping that someone would want a ride.

PTI | Marrakech | Updated: 09-08-2020 16:22 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 16:16 IST
Morocco's carriage horses suffer as COVID-19 bars tourists
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Abdenabi Nouidi sold his favorite horse for USD 150 to help feed the others on the team that pulls tourists in carriages through the buzzing streets of Marrakech. The prospect of starvation looms for carriage horses and other animals normally used in Morocco's tourist mecca. Visitors have vanished during the coronavirus pandemic. The Society for the Protection of Animals Abroad, or SPANA, says hundreds of Morocco's carriage horses and donkeys are threatened amid the collapsing tourism industry. They are among the estimated 200 million horses, donkeys, camels and elephants worldwide providing various livelihoods for over a half-billion people.

The North African kingdom closed its doors to outsiders after the first virus case was confirmed March 2. It recently issued a ban on domestic travel to eight cities, including Marrakech. Thousands of people depend on the carriage horses for their livelihood. A single horse carriage in Marrakech supports four to five families, including owners, drivers and stable boys, carriage driver Abdeljalil Belghaoute said.

He spoke from his carriage, waiting in a line near the famed Jamaa El Fnaa square, hoping that someone would want a ride. "If you have a shop, you can close it. If you sell goods, you store them. But imagine having ... horses who need to eat, drink and get medical care," said Abdeljalil Nouidi.

For two decades, the four Nouidi brothers have taken tourists on sightseeing jaunts in horse-drawn carriages. Now they have empty pockets and mouths to feed, both at home and at the rundown complex outside Marrakech where drivers stable their horses. The brothers were forced to sell seven of their horses in July. Abdenabi Nouidi's favorite, Cocotte, was among them.

"This is not something I can easily forgive myself for," he said, recalling a promise he made to Cocotte 15 years ago to keep him forever. The Nouidi brothers suspect that their horses, visibly nervous, know an abrupt change in their lives may be coming. With no carriage work, the horses' routine has been disrupted, feed is running low and mates are leaving for good.

SPANA helped carriage owners provide the basics for their horses when the COVID-19 pandemic reached Morocco. It delivered three months' worth of feed to almost 600 horses in the city and the neighboring town of Aït Ourir during the country's lockdown. "It became very clear to us when the lockdown was first imposed that many of Marrakech's working animals would need our help or face a dire outcome," said the head veterinarian at SPANA's Marrakech center, Hassan Lamrini.

The centre, in a working-class neighbourhood, is a mecca for the city's thousands of working animals. Since 1988, the team of vets and technicians have cared for donkeys, mules and horses free of charge. Lamrini said the center has treated an increasing number of cases of colic, an abdominal pain that causes complications in the digestive system, often due to malnutrition. Colic can be fatal.

"There is not much in the world that matters to me more than caring for these animals. They are my entire life," said Boujamaa Ninich, who has dedicated 50 years to working with SPANA. He spends weeks on end sleeping in a little room at the center to ensure the animals are cared for after dark. "They give so much to their owners. There is so little that we can give back,' he said.

Marrakech was nearly at a standstill on a recent visit. The Jamma El Fnaa square, a vast area with hawkers, food vendors and snake-dancers, was nearly deserted. "Only tourism can save us from this catastrophe we're facing," said Belghaoute, the carriage driver hoping for a fare.

The Moroccan government earlier this year launched a social media campaign to encourage citizens to explore their country, but spiking numbers of COVID-19 cases led to the travel ban for eight of the country's top tourist cities. Authorities counted 28,500 infections and 435 deaths as of Thursday.

"The longer this goes on, horses and families will struggle to survive. We're really scared by how bad this can get," Belghaoute said..

TRENDING

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Reuters Health News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Gomes completes Lille move after leaving Man United

English youngster Angel Gomes has completed a move to Lille on a five-year contract following his departure from Manchester United, the French Ligue 1 club announced on Sunday. The attacking midfielder has been immediately loaned out to Por...

Punjab health minister slams AAP over coronavirus management

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Sunday questioned the AAP governments coronavirus strategy in Delhi while claiming that his state fared better in the fight against the pandemic. The minister in a statement said the Aam Aadmi Pa...

GCC unites to seek UN extension of Iran arms embargo

The six-member Gulf Cooperation Council GCC has asked the United Nations to extend an international arms embargo on Iran, a move pushed strongly by the United States. The secretariat of the GCC, made up of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, the ...

Record 7 lakh COVID-19 tests conducted in a day; recovery rate rises to 68.78 pc: Health Ministry

Scaling up testing capacity, over seven lakh samples have been examined for COVID-19 in a day taking the cumulative tests conducted so far to 2,41,06,535, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday. The number of recoveries too has surged to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020