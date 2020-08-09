Agenda of Pakistan Army is to militarily colonize Sindh: MQM leader

Muttahida Qaumi Movement's founder Altaf Hussain on Sunday slammed Sindh Rangers' statement that 'anti-state' elements are launching attacks secretly and said that Pakistan Army's intention is to capture entire Sindh and militarily colonize the province. In an open letter to Omar Ahmad Bokhar, DG Rangers Sindh, Hussain reminded atrocities committed by Pakistan Army on the people of Sindh and MQM leaders.

"On the night of June 19, 1992, Pakistan Army deliberately started an anti-MQM operation and massacre started the very same night and MQM workers were murdered and tortured," he said in the letter. "Our mothers and sisters were harassed. Did they announce before they started the operation that they will commit this inhuman behaviour and will be involved in gross human violations of basic human rights?" he questioned.

His letter comes after Rangers spokesperson today in one of their press releases mentioned that the anti-state elements are attacking while in hiding, but God knows what the truth is. Hussain said that MQM offices were sealed and occupied forcibly by Pakistan Army.

"Thousands of MQM workers were brutally murdered and butchered, so did this Yazeedi Satanic Pakistan Army announced before the operation that they will murder thousands of innocent unarmed MQM workers without any judicial access?" Hussain said. "Another important factor of this operation was while committing atrocities in the urban areas of Sindh, Pakistan Army also attacked the rural Sindh as well. It captured all the natural resources including oil wells and gas and are now in control of the Army. The agenda was simple to capture the entire Sindh and militarily colonize it which is still going on," he added. (ANI)