Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK names 'Channel threat commander' as boat crossings surge

The government said Sunday that Dan O'Mahoney, who currently heads the UK's Joint Maritime Security Center, has been named “clandestine Channel threat commander.” Home Secretary Priti Patel said O'Mahoney would work with French authorities on stronger enforcement measures, including intercepting boats at sea, “to make this route unviable.” Britain's Conservative government has talked tough amid a surge in the number of migrants crossing the Channel during recent warm summer weather.

PTI | London | Updated: 09-08-2020 19:23 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 19:23 IST
UK names 'Channel threat commander' as boat crossings surge

The British government has appointed a former Royal Marine commando to try to stop people crossing the English Channel from France in small boats. The government said Sunday that Dan O'Mahoney, who currently heads the UK's Joint Maritime Security Center, has been named “clandestine Channel threat commander.” Home Secretary Priti Patel said O'Mahoney would work with French authorities on stronger enforcement measures, including intercepting boats at sea, “to make this route unviable.” Britain's Conservative government has talked tough amid a surge in the number of migrants crossing the Channel during recent warm summer weather. On Thursday, 235 people were brought ashore, a record number for a single day. More than 650 have arrived so far in August, including babies and unaccompanied children.

Patel has said the Royal Navy could be called in to prevent boats reaching UK waters, though other senior officials and politicians say that would be impractical and potentially dangerous. On Saturday the Ministry of Defense said it had received a government request to “support U.K. Border Force operations” and was looking into how it could best help.

Migrants have long used northern France as a launching point to reach Britain, either in trucks through the Channel tunnel or on ferries. Some have turned to small boats organized by smugglers because coronavirus lockdowns have reduced opportunities to stow away on ferries and trucks. Fine summer weather is also prompting more people to make the risky journey across one of the world's busiest shipping lanes — about 20 miles (32 kilometers) at its narrowest point — in vessels as small as dinghies and kayaks The British and French immigration ministers are due to hold talks this week about the Channel crossings.

TRENDING

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Reuters Health News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Six new COVID-19 cases in Sikkim

Six more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim on Sunday, taking the Himalayan states caseload to 866, a senior Health department official said. Director General DG-cum-Secretary, Health, Dr Pempa T Bhutia said that five positive ca...

Six French tourists among eight people killed by gunmen in Niger, AFP reports

Six French tourists and two Nigeriens were killed by gunmen in Niger, AFP reported on Sunday, citing a local governor.The news agency quoted the governor of Tillaberi, Tidjani Ibrahim Katiella. It said the attack took place in an area of Ni...

Draft EIA notification 'dangerous', 'disaster'; protest against it: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday urged people to protest the new Environment Impact Assessment EIA 2020 draft, saying it was dangerous and if notified, the long term consequences will be catastrophic. The draft EIA notification, whi...

India touches 7L COVID-19 tests in a day, nearly 500 tests were conducted per minute in last 24 hours

In a new high, India has scaled the peak of COVID-19 testing with more than seven lakh tests in a single day, the country has conducted nearly 500 tests per minute in the last 24 hours, a senior health ministry official said. Since the begi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020