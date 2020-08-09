Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gunmen kill six French tourists, two Nigeriens in Niger - governor

Gunmen on motorcycles killed six French tourists and two Nigeriens in a wildlife park in Niger on Sunday, a senior official said. The attackers struck in a giraffe reserve in the West African country's Kouré area, the governor of Tillaberi, Tidjani Ibrahim Katiella, told Reuters.

Reuters | Niamey | Updated: 09-08-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 21:51 IST
Gunmen kill six French tourists, two Nigeriens in Niger - governor
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Gunmen on motorcycles killed six French tourists and two Nigeriens in a wildlife park in Niger on Sunday, a senior official said.

The attackers struck in a giraffe reserve in the West African country's Kouré area, the governor of Tillaberi, Tidjani Ibrahim Katiella, told Reuters. The two Nigeriens were working as the tourists' guide and driver, AFP news agency reported.

The French foreign ministry said it was making checks into reports of the attack. There was no immediate comment from the government in Niger. The French government warns people against travelling to large parts of Niger where militant groups including Boko Haram and affiliates of Islamic State operate.

The Koure Giraffe Reserve southeast of the capital Niamey is a popular attraction in Niger, a huge country that borders seven countries in an unstable region including Libya, Mali, Chad and Nigeria. Militants linked to Islamic State killed four U.S. soldiers in an ambush in Niger in Oct. 2017, an attack that increased scrutiny of the U.S. counter-terrorism operations there.

France, a former colonial power in the region, also launched a coalition of West African and European allies in June to fight Islamist militants in the Sahel region that includes Niger. It has deployed thousands of troops in the arid region south of the Sahara desert since 2013. But violence by groups linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State has been on the rise.

TRENDING

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Reuters Health News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon explosion: European Commission pledges 30 million euros

The European Commission has pledged additional 30 million euros USD 35 million at an international donors conference for Lebanon after deadly Beirut explosion. The EUs executive body said in a statement this comes on top of 33 million euros...

Falcons sign S Wilcox

The Atlanta Falcons signed safety J.J. Wilcox, the team announced Sunday. Wilcox was slated to play for the Falcons last season before sustaining a torn ACL in the opening workout of training camp.Wilcox, 29, played in 2018 with the Indiana...

UP assembly to meet from Aug 20 amid Covid-19, MLAs to occupy alternate seats

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit on Sunday said a three-day session of the state legislative assembly will begin on August 20 with MLAs occupying alternate seats and also using the visitors gallery to maintain social di...

Donors pledge 'major' emergency aid for blast-stricken Lebanon

World powers agreed at an emergency donor conference on Sunday to provide major resources to help Beirut recover from the massive explosion that destroyed swathes of the city, pledging not to fail Lebanons people.Lebanon was already mired i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020