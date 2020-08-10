Brazil registers 3,035,422 confirmed cases of coronavirus, total deaths rise to 101,049

Brazil registers 3,035,422 confirmed cases of coronavirus, total deaths rise to 101,049Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 10-08-2020 03:18 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 03:18 IST
Brazil reported 23,010 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 572 deaths from the disease caused by the virus in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Sunday.
Brazil has registered 3,035,422 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, and the official death toll from COVID-19 has risen to 101,049, according to ministry data. Brazil's coronavirus outbreak is the world's worst after the United States.
- READ MORE ON:
- Brazil
- COVID
- United States
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Number of fires more than doubles in Brazil's Pantanal
Number of fires more than doubles in Brazil's Pantanal
Brazil unemployment likely higher than statistics show, official tells Folha
Brazil's Bolsonaro removes mask in public after coronavirus recovery
Brazil mayors say UK dam case vital in David-Goliath struggle with BHP