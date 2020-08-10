Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran says Beirut blast should not be politicised

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 10-08-2020 11:51 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 11:51 IST
Iran says Beirut blast should not be politicised

Iran said on Monday that countries should refrain from politicising the massive blast in Beirut last week, adding that the United States should lift sanctions against Lebanon.

"The blast should not be used as an excuse for political aims ... the cause of the blast should be investigated carefully," Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi told a televised news conference.

"If America is honest about its assistance offer to Lebanon, they should lift sanctions." (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

TRENDING

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Health News Roundup: China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases; Australia's Victoria reports deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

India must balance soft-power, hard-power to deal with China: GKPD

The Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora GKPD urged India to use a balanced combination of soft power and hard power to deal with Chinas expansionist policies. The virtual panel discussion held on Saturday titled -- International Virtual Event o...

AC, commercial refrigeration businesses to return to normal by last qtr of this fiscal: Blue Star

Blue Star has said it expects its room or residential air conditioners and commercial refrigeration businesses to get back to normal by the last quarter of the current financial year after it reported a steep fall in its revenue hit by COVI...

Sri Lanka's new Parliament session to commence on Aug 20 with strict COVID-19 health precautions

Sri Lankas new Parliament will meet for the first time on August 20 with strict COVID-19 health protocols and no visitors will be allowed, a senior official said on Monday. Sri Lanka, one of the very few countries in Asia to hold a Genera...

Nucleus Software posts PAT of Rs 36 cr on revenue of Rs 128 cr

Nucleus Software has posted a net profit after tax of Rs 36 crore on a consolidated revenue at Rs 128 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year. In the same period of the previous year, it had clocked a net profit or Rs 17 cr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020