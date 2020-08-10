Left Menu
COVID-19 cases in Maldives cross 5,000 mark

The number of COVID-19 cases in the Maldives has crossed the 5,000 mark as the government cracks down on violations of health and safety protocols, local media reported on Monday.

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Male [Maldives], Aug 10 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of COVID-19 cases in the Maldives has crossed the 5,000 mark as the government cracks down on violations of health and safety protocols, local media reported on Monday. A total of 143 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the island nation on Sunday, including 107 Maldivian nationals, 28 Bangladeshis, six Indians and two Nepalis, according to information shared by the country's Health Protection Agency (HPA).

The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 5,041, of which 2,218 are active, with 140 of these having been hospitalised for treatment. A total of 1,478 individuals are currently admitted to isolation facilities while 19 have died of the virus so far. Active COVID-19 cases are spread across 13 islands and eight resorts according to the HPA, though no island outside the Greater Male region is considered to have community spread. Since the re-opening of borders to tourists on July 15, a total of eight tourists and nine staff have tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, government authorities have taken strict measures to enforce health and safety guidelines across the country. State media reported that 278 people have been fined for not wearing a face mask in public, while 246 establishments have been shut down for failing to comply with safety measures. The HPA has made wearing a mask that covers the nose, mouth, and chin while outdoors mandatory since August 1. It has launched a programme to inspect establishments such as markets, restaurants, cafes, and salons to ensure that health guidelines are followed.

A curfew is currently in place in the capital region of Greater Male between 10 pm and 5 am. (ANI/Xinhua)

