Greece urges Turkey to stop "illegal actions" in Mediterranean

Greece on Monday urged Turkey to cease illegal actions in the eastern Mediterranean, saying such activity is provocative and undermines peace and security in the region, the country's foreign ministry said.

Turkey's navy has issued an advisory saying that the Turkish ship Oruc Reis will carry out a seismic survey in a disputed area in the eastern Mediterranean over the next two weeks.

"Greece will not accept any blackmail. It will defend its sovereign rights," the foreign ministry said in a statement.