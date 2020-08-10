Left Menu
Development News Edition

Denmark angry at Google censorship of some Danish content, seeks talks

Mogensen said on Monday Google's ban of the app, which streams content for children made by public broadcaster DR, was "transgressive".

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 10-08-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 19:52 IST
Denmark angry at Google censorship of some Danish content, seeks talks
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Denmark, angry at Google's censorship of some Danish content over an argument over copyright, said on Monday it was seeking talks with the Alphabet-owned tech giant. Google removed all music by Danish artists on the Danish site of video streaming platform YouTube in early August, following failed negotiations on copyright with music licensing organisation Koda.

"It is a huge challenge for the distribution of Danish music that a dominant platform such as YouTube (Google) removes Danish titles from the platform due to a conflict of rights," culture minister Joy Mogensen said in a statement. "Google also owes it to clarify on how and how much artists are paid and what they will do to ensure rights and a fair settlement."

Mogensen said she would invite Google to a meeting with representatives of all political parties to discuss its "role in the Danish market". Google was not immediately available for comment.

Last week, Google also temporarily blocked an app on its digital store because it "contained depictions of tobacco, pipes and dangerous activities not suitable for children under 13", according to Danish daily Politiken. Google lifted the ban a few days later. Mogensen said on Monday Google's ban of the app, which streams content for children made by public broadcaster DR, was "transgressive".

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Eagles LB Brown retires unexpectedly at 26

The Philadelphia Eagles placed linebacker Jatavis Brown, an offseason signee, on the reserveretired list after his unexpected retirement on Sunday. Brown, 26, was selected by the Chargers in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. In four se...

BJP-led N Biren Singh government wins trust vote in Manipur with 28 votes for and 16 against.

BJP-led N Biren Singh government wins trust vote in Manipur with 28 votes for and 16 against....

Blast destroys Baltimore homes; at least 1 dead, children trapped - firefighters

A major explosion leveled several houses as it tore through a Baltimore neighborhood on Monday, killing at least one person and critically injuring three while at least five others including children were trapped, firefighters said.The Balt...

Rebel Cong MLA meets Gehlot, says 'Rajasthan govt safe'

Rebel Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma here on Monday met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, indicating a patch-up between rival party factions. After the meeting at Gehlots official residence, Sharma said the government was safe and things will g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020