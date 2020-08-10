Left Menu
Australian High Commissioner calls on CEC Sunil Arora at Nirvachan Sadan

Barry O' Farrell, Australia's High Commissioner to India, called on Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, at Nirvachan Sadan on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2020 20:21 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 20:21 IST
Barry O' Farrell, Australia's High Commissioner to India, called on Chief Election Commissioner of India, Sunil Arora (Photo tweeted by Spokesperson, Election Commission of India). Image Credit: ANI

Last month, retaliating to Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong's remarks, Australian High Commissioner Barry O'Farrell had expressed hope that Beijing will follow the 2016 South China Sea Arbitral Award and refrain from actions that unilaterally alter the status quo. This after Chinese Ambassador to India, Sun Weidong expressed discontent on the remarks made by Australian High Commissioner Barry O'Farrell on the South China Sea, saying Beijing's territorial sovereignty, maritime rights and interests conform with the international law.

Last month, retaliating to Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong's remarks, Australian High Commissioner Barry O'Farrell had expressed hope that Beijing will follow the 2016 South China Sea Arbitral Award and refrain from actions that unilaterally alter the status quo. This after Chinese Ambassador to India, Sun Weidong expressed discontent on the remarks made by Australian High Commissioner Barry O'Farrell on the South China Sea, saying Beijing's territorial sovereignty, maritime rights and interests conform with the international law.

Taking to Twitter, Sun claimed, "Remarks by Australian HC to India on the South China Sea disregards facts. China's territorial sovereignty, maritime rights & interests conform with international law." Sun's remarks came after O' Farrell, in an exclusive interview to ANI, said Australia is deeply concerned about destabilising actions in the South China Sea and lodged a note with UN Secretary-General last week refusing China's unlawful maritime. (ANI)

