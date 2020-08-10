Major explosion rips through Baltimore neighborhood - local media

Major explosion rips through Baltimore neighborhood - local mediaReuters | Baltimore | Updated: 10-08-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 20:21 IST
A major explosion tore through a Baltimore neighborhood on Monday, leveling several houses, local media reported.
Images on WBFF television show a section of row houses leveled with rubble strewn about. At least three people were rescued by firefighters, all of them in critical condition, the television station reported on its website, citing firefighters.