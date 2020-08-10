Left Menu
Sri Lanka asks India to confirm wanted criminal's death

Sri Lanka has sent samples for the DNA verification to confirm if a criminal, wanted in several heinous crimes including killings, has died in India. In Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore, three people, including a Sri Lankan woman, were recently arrested on the charge of producing false documents to help the gangster stay in the country illegally. Perera had died of a heart attack in Coimbatore.

Sri Lanka asks India to confirm wanted criminal's death
Sri Lanka has sent samples for the DNA verification to confirm if a criminal, wanted in several heinous crimes including killings, has died in India. Lasantha Perera alias Angoda Lokka, who is believed to have fled to India, had undergone a plastic surgery to hide his identity, according to Sri Lankan police spokesman Jaliya Senaratne.

"We have used diplomatic channels to send the necessary material in order to confirm if he had died as reported," police spokesman Jaliya Senaratne said. In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, three people, including a Sri Lankan woman, were recently arrested on the charge of producing false documents to help the gangster stay in the country illegally.

Perera had died of a heart attack in Coimbatore. The gangster had managed to get an aadhaar card in the name of Pradeep Singh.

He was wanted in Lanka for various criminal offences and killings in gang rivalry. The Lankan media has reported that Perera was poisoned to death in India, following which the Lankan police sought the help of Coimbatore police to seek detailed information.

The police were also probing into how the gangster reached India.

