Israeli President Reuven Rivlin wishes Pranab Mukherjee speedy recovery

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on Monday wished his former Indian counterpart Pranab Mukherjee a speedy recovery after the latter was detected positive for COVID-19. "Sending our best wishes and prayers for the speedy recovery of former President Pranab Mukherjee," Rivlin tweeted in English and in Hindi.

His tweets came hours after 84-year-old Mukherjee said that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He was admitted to the Army's Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital in New Delhi. Mukherjee, who was the president from 2012-17, visited Israel in October 2015, becoming the first Indian president to visit the Jewish state. Rivlin visited India at Mukherjee's invitation in November 2016.

The visits paved the way for the historical exchange of Prime Ministerial visits that elevated the status of bilateral relationship to "strategic partnership". Describing Mukherjee "a good friend" of Israel, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) also wished him good health.

"Wishing a speedy recovery, good health & long life to former President of #India, and a good friend of #Israel, The Hon. Pranab @CitizenMukherjee", deputy Director General of Asia and Pacific Division at MFA, Gilad Cohen said in a tweet.