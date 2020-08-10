Former Paypal executive to lead Facebook Pay
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-08-2020 23:33 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 22:44 IST
Facebook Inc named former PayPal Holdings Inc executive Stephane Kasriel to lead Facebook Pay, a company executive said on Monday. The social media giant will also create a new group to look after its payments-related initiatives, including Facebook Pay and WhatsApp payments, David Marcus, co-creator of Facebook's Libra cryptocurrency project said in a tweet. (https://bit.ly/31AC8sJ)
