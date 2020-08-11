Left Menu
Development News Edition

Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon two-thirds lower on titled indigenous land

Granting secure land tenure to indigenous forest communities in Brazil's Amazon is a key way to stem rising deforestation rates in the world's largest rainforest, researchers said on Monday. Scientists consider protecting the Amazon rainforest vital to slow global climate change because of the vast amounts of planet-warming carbon dioxide its trees absorb.

Reuters | Bogota | Updated: 11-08-2020 00:38 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 00:30 IST
Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon two-thirds lower on titled indigenous land
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Granting secure land tenure to indigenous forest communities in Brazil's Amazon is a key way to stem rising deforestation rates in the world's largest rainforest, researchers said on Monday.

Scientists consider protecting the Amazon rainforest vital to slow global climate change because of the vast amounts of planet-warming carbon dioxide its trees absorb. Researchers combined information on property titles for demarcated indigenous lands granted by the government in the past three decades with satellite data on forest and vegetation cover to show the impact on deforestation rates from 1982-2016.

Study co-author Kathryn Baragwanath, a PhD candidate at the University of California in San Diego, said indigenous territories with full property rights saw a 66% reduction in annual deforestation compared with land outside their borders. "Once full property rights are granted to indigenous territories ... indigenous tribes are actually effective at curbing deforestation," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

With rising deforestation rates, particularly in Brazil - home to the biggest share of the Amazon - protecting the rainforest is an urgent priority, including doing more to safeguard indigenous lands and tenure, scientists say. In Brazil's Amazon, deforestation hit an 11-year high in 2019 and has soared a further 25% in the first half of 2020, according to Brazil's National Institute for Space Research.

Forest cleared for cattle ranching, soy cultivation, illegal gold mining and logging are key drivers of Amazon deforestation. Environmental advocates blame right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro for emboldening illegal loggers, miners and land speculators to cut down the forest, with his vision of economic development for the region.

Bolsonaro has defended his plans to introduce mining and farming in protected reserves and on indigenous lands as a way to lift the Amazon region out of poverty. The new study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), supports previous findings published in 2019 on Colombia's Amazon and in 2017 on Peru's Amazon, which showed granting land titles to indigenous communities helped protect the rainforest and curb deforestation.

In Brazil, about 2 million hectares of indigenous land are under review to potentially receive collective property rights, the study said. Titling land is an effective way of preserving forests because it gives legal protection, making it less likely to be squatted, contested and eyed up by companies looking to extract natural resources, Baragwanath said.

"It's more difficult for (businesses) to get the legal rights to access the land because they have to go through more loopholes," she said.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,974,959 coronavirus cases; China reports 49 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Schumer says Democrats ready for coronavirus aid talks, if Republicans move

U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Monday that Democrats are ready to return to the negotiating table over coronavirus relief, if Republicans would agree to a larger bill than they have been willing to accept up to now.Demo...

Flyers, Golden Knights co-Stanley Cup favorites

The Philadelphia Flyers and Vegas Golden Knights have been installed as co-favorites entering the Stanley Cup playoffs by several sportsbooks. DraftKings was offering both teams at 550 to win the Stanley Cup on Monday, while FanDuel was off...

Pompeo says he is not optimistic China will rethink its position on Hong Kong

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday said he is not optimistic that China will rethink its position on Hong Kong, particularly after the arrest of media tycoon Jimmy Lai under Hong Kongs new national security law.Pompeo told the Co...

COVID SCIENCE-A cheaper saliva test seeks FDA approval; stroke risks in younger patients

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.New saliva test for COVID-19 avoids supply chain shortage...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020