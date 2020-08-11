Left Menu
Development News Edition

1 dead, 6 rescued after gas explosion levels Baltimore homes

A natural gas explosion destroyed three row houses in Baltimore on Monday, killing a woman and trapping other people in the wreckage. Last year, a gas explosion ripped the façade off a Maryland office complex in Columbia, affecting more than 20 businesses. Under Armour Inc. had to evacuate its Baltimore office after a gas main break in 2012.

PTI | Baltimore | Updated: 11-08-2020 02:56 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 02:56 IST
1 dead, 6 rescued after gas explosion levels Baltimore homes

A natural gas explosion destroyed three row houses in Baltimore on Monday, killing a woman and trapping other people in the wreckage. At least six people were hospitalised as firefighters searched for more survivors. Dozens of firefighters converged on the piles of rubble. A fourth house in the row was ripped open, and windows were shattered in nearby homes, leaving the Reisterstown Station neighbourhood in northwest Baltimore strewn with debris and glass.

“It's a disaster. It's a mess. It's unbelievable,” said Diane Glover, who lives across the street. The morning explosion shattered her windows and blew open her front door, bending the frame. “I'm still shaken up,” she said hours later. Six people were taken to hospitals, while a woman was pronounced dead at the scene, a fire spokeswoman said. Rescuers were painstakingly going through the wreckage by hand.

“We're prepared to be here throughout the night and as long as it takes,” Baltimore Fire Department spokeswoman Blair Adams said during an afternoon news conference. “We're trying to make sure that we comb through every area to determine if there are any victims inside.” While the cause wasn't immediately clear, The Baltimore Sun reported last year that dangerous gas leaks have become much more frequent, with nearly two dozen discovered each day on average, according to the utility's reports to federal authorities. The Baltimore Gas and Electric Co. has thousands of miles of obsolete pipes that need to be replaced, an effort that would cost nearly $1 billion and take two decades, the newspaper said. BGE spokeswoman Linda Foy said Monday afternoon that the utility was still working to shut off a gas main in the area.

“Once we make the area safe, we can then begin to make repairs and to also understand what happened,” Foy said. Glover, 56, and her 77-year-old father, Moses Glover, were at home when the massive explosion shook their house, knocking over a fan and some of her DVDs.

“I jumped up to see what was going on. I looked out the bathroom window and there was a house on the ground,” she said. “It sounded like a bomb went off.” Neighbours scrambled toward the rubble, calling out for survivors. Kevin Matthews, who lives on the block, told The Sun that he could hear trapped children shouting: “Come get us! We're stuck!” Firefighters and police officers then showed up and took over. Barry Leventhal, whose warehouse equipment business is about 150 feet (46 meters) from the blast site, said he was in his warehouse when the explosion erupted and shook his building, damaging lights and a concrete wall.

Leventhal ran into an office to check on his son-in-law. Fortunately, none of the company's 10 employees was injured. “We thought a plane crashed or something. We couldn't figure it out,” said Leventhal, the owner of Everything Warehouse.

BGE asked the Maryland Public Service Commission to approve a new gas system infrastructure and a cost recovery mechanism in late 2017 to pay for upgrades. “Founded in 1816, BGE is the oldest gas distribution company in the nation. Like many older gas systems, a larger portion of its gas main and services infrastructure consists of cast iron and bare steel – materials that are obsolete and susceptible to failure with age," the PSC wrote in a 2018 order approving a modernisation plan.

When aging pipes fail, then tend to make headlines. Last year, a gas explosion ripped the façade off a Maryland office complex in Columbia, affecting more than 20 businesses. No one was injured in the explosion, which happened early on a Sunday morning. In 2016, a gas main break forced the evacuation of the Baltimore County Circuit Courthouse. Under Armour Inc. had to evacuate its Baltimore office after a gas main break in 2012. Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott said he needs “the entire city of Baltimore right now to focus on hopeful prayers for those individuals that have been impacted by this.” “I want everybody in the city really to rally around those individuals that are still fighting for their lives,” he said at a news conference.(AP) RUP RUP

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,974,959 coronavirus cases; China reports 49 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Explosion targets convoy carrying U.S. military equipment near Iraq-Kuwait crossing

An explosion near the Jraischan border crossing at the Iraqi-Kuwaiti border on Monday evening targeted a convoy carrying equipment for U.S. forces, three Iraqi security forces told Reuters.It was not immediately clear if there were any U.S....

Soccer-Fernandes penalty sends Man United into Europa League semis

Manchester United reached the Europa League semi-finals as midfielder Bruno Fernandes scored a 95th-minute penalty to secure a 1-0 win over FC Copenhagen after extra time on Monday. United, who won Europes second-tier competition in 2017, w...

Judge blocks Uber, Lyft from classifying drivers as contractors in California

A California judge on Monday granted the states request for a preliminary injunction blocking Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft Inc from classifying their drivers as independent contractors rather than employees. The ruling by Judge Ethan Schu...

Trump calls for college football to play on despite COVID-19 fears

President Donald Trump called on U.S. colleges to proceed with the fall football season amid reports on Monday that it could be canceled because of concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak. The student-athletes have been working too hard for the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020