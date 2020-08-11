Global COVID-19 count surpasses 20 million mark
The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) worldwide has surpassed 20 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.ANI | Moscow | Updated: 11-08-2020 06:47 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 06:47 IST
Moscow [Russia], Aug 11 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) worldwide has surpassed 20 million, according to Johns Hopkins University. It said the global case tally stood at 20,001,019 at 23:54 GMT Monday, with 733,897 deaths and 12,200,847 recoveries.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11. According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 728,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 19.7 million. (ANI/Sputnik)
- READ MORE ON:
- Moscow
- Russia
- Johns Hopkins University
- World Health Organisation
ALSO READ
Russia says it thwarted planned mass shooting attack in Moscow
Moscow demands that Belarus free 33 detained Russians
Cracks visible in China-Russia ties, Moscow accuses Beijing of espionage, postpones S-400 delivery
Runners told to observe social distancing in Moscow half-marathon
Moscow denies links between Belarus opposition and alleged Russian mercenaries, RIA says