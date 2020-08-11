Left Menu
Global COVID-19 count surpasses 20 million mark

The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) worldwide has surpassed 20 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 11-08-2020 06:47 IST
Global COVID-19 count surpasses 20 million mark
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], Aug 11 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) worldwide has surpassed 20 million, according to Johns Hopkins University. It said the global case tally stood at 20,001,019 at 23:54 GMT Monday, with 733,897 deaths and 12,200,847 recoveries.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11. According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 728,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 19.7 million. (ANI/Sputnik)

