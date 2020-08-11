Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN envoy says Guinea-Bissau in fragile state after elections

The UN special representative said Embalo's desire to change the system of government — from semi-presidential to presidential — under the new constitution, “if not carefully managed and widely discussed” may further compound “an already fragile situation.” The United Nations has had a peace-building operation in Guinea-Bissau since 1999. The Security Council in late February confirmed an earlier plan to end the UN mission by December 31, 2020.

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 11-08-2020 07:48 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 07:48 IST
UN envoy says Guinea-Bissau in fragile state after elections

The UN envoy for Guinea-Bissau said Monday the “political crisis and the parliamentary paralysis” following elections this year have left the impoverished West African nation in a fragile state as the United Nations prepares to end its peace-building mission at the end of the year. Rosine Sori-Coulibaly told a virtual Security Council meeting that recent political developments have led to “a politically charged atmosphere with mounting mistrust” among political players.

Guinea-Bissau, a nation of just over 1.6 million inhabitants located between Senegal to the north and Guinea to the east and south, has long been beset by instability, corruption and drug trafficking. Since it gained independence from Portugal in 1974 it has experienced four coup d'etats and more than a dozen attempted coups. In the 2000s, Guinea-Bissau became known as a transit point for cocaine between Latin America and Europe as traffickers profited from corruption and weak law enforcement. But the drug trade has become less prominent with increasing enforcement.

In a run-off presidential election in December, former army general and prime minister Umaro Cissoko Embalo topped the poll. But the result was immediately contested by losing candidate Domingos Simoes Pereira, another former prime minister from the long-ruling PAIGC party who challenged the result in the Supreme Court. Embalo had himself sworn in as president in late February after dismissing the former government, and despite a pending Supreme Court decision to annul the election results. He started forming a new government with support from the military, which according to published reports took control of all state institutions and the national broadcast media.

According to those reports, former PaIGC prime minister Aristides Gomes went into hiding, and several ministers, as well as PAIGC presidential candidate Simoes Pereira, left the country because of concerns for their personal safety. Sori-Coulibaly said “mutual accusations and reported acts of intimidation against those opposing the new political” order “have created a hostile environment, making it difficult to reach a compromise for the sake of political stability and consensus building around national peace-building priorities.” She said that while president Embalo and his supporters are focused on consolidating power, the PAIGC party is contesting the June 29 parliamentary vote that approved the program of the new prime minister, Nuno Gomes Nabiam.

Embalo has expressed a desire to form a broad-based government but prospects are low because of strong opposition from PAIGC, Sori-Coulibaly “Concerns about insecurity and human rights abuses, such as the July 26 raid on Radio Capital FM, which is considered allied to the opposition, as well as the arbitrary arrests, intimidation and detention of persons and political figures perceived as opposing the current administration have been reported,” she said. “These occurrences have heightened political tensions.” Sori-Coulibaly said the political and parliamentary paralysis have prevented the U.N. mission from supporting urgent reforms including the review of the Constitution, the electoral law and the law on political parties. The UN special representative said Embalo's desire to change the system of government — from semi-presidential to presidential — under the new constitution, “if not carefully managed and widely discussed” may further compound “an already fragile situation.” The United Nations has had a peace-building operation in Guinea-Bissau since 1999.

The Security Council in late February confirmed an earlier plan to end the UN mission by December 31, 2020. Sori-Coulibaly told the council the mission is starting to wind down, but stressed that UN support for Guinea-Bissau “will remain crucial.” She called for a strengthened UN country team to continue peace-building efforts and protect and promote human rights.

“Funding will be essential for averting a financial cliff,” she said.(AP) RUP RUP.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab ramps up viral testing of COVID-19 to 20,000 tests per day

Countering the surge in Covid-19 cases upfront, Punjab government has upgraded the viral testing of infection in the state to 20,000 tests per day, informed O.P Soni, Medical Education and Research Minister Punjab after inaugurating Corona ...

Maharashtra to accord state funeral to pilot killed in Kerala plane crash

Maharashtra government has decided to accord a state funeral to the late Wing Commander Retired Captain DV Sathe, who was flying the Air India Express flight which crash-landed at Kozhikode airport on August 7 and claimed 18 lives. The Stat...

Jack Harrison joins Leeds United on season-long loan deal from Manchester City

Manchester Citys Jack Harrison has extended his loan agreement with Leeds United for another season. Leeds United can today announce Jack Harrison has rejoined the club on a season-long loan deal from Manchester City, with a view to a perma...

Tennis-Konta suffers heart scare in Lexington loss

Johanna Konta says she suffered heart palpitations during her 6-4 6-4 loss to unseeded Czech Marie Bouzkova in the opening round of the Top Seed Open in Lexington, Kentucky on Monday. The third-seeded Briton needed medical attention just mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020