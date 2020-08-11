Brazil's coronavirus case tally up 22,000 in past day to top 3,050,000

Brasilia [Brazil], Aug 11 (ANI/Sputnik): Brazil's number of cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has increased by more than 22,000 over the past 24 hours, with over 700 deaths, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement. The case tally rose by 22,048 to 3,057,470, the Ministry said.

The death toll increased by 703 to 101,752. More than 2.1 million people have recovered, it said.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11. According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 728,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 19.7 million. (ANI/Sputnik)