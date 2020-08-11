Left Menu
Development News Edition

Afghan President signs decree to release 400 Taliban prisoners

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has signed a decree to release 400 Taliban prisoners, as part of efforts to begin intra-Afghan talks, a source at the Presidential Palace said.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 11-08-2020 13:51 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 13:46 IST
Afghan President signs decree to release 400 Taliban prisoners
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has signed a decree to release 400 Taliban prisoners, as part of efforts to begin intra-Afghan talks, a source at the Presidential Palace said. Ghani on Monday evening also signed another decree to release prisoners of Afghan forces who are lodged in government jails, TOLOnews reported.

The development comes after the Loya Jirga (grand assembly) on Sunday approved the release of 400 Taliban prisoners as a goodwill gesture. The Loya Jirga issued a resolution with 25 articles, wherein it urged the international community to cease direct and indirect intervention in Afghanistan's affairs and to stop their support for terror groups.

The statement also said that the people and the government of Afghanistan must be assured that the released Taliban prisoners "will not return to war and their activity will be monitored." Loya Jirga comprises thousands of Afghan elders, community leaders and politicians who had gathered in Kabul to decide whether to release the final 400 Taliban prisoners.

The release of prisoners was being considered as the last hurdle into opening peace talks between the internationally-backed Afghan government and the Taliban under a peace deal signed between the group and the US on February 29. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Chennithala appeals to Rahul Gandhi to take over reigns of Congress

Senior Congress leader from Kerala, Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday appealed to Rahul Gandhi to once again assume the party chiefs role to take on the BJP. We are passing through an unprecedented crisis and Madam Sonia Gandhi hasbeen struggli...

Parties using ‘idol politics’ to woo Brahmins: UP deputy CM

Those who disrespected Brahmins earlier are now trying to gain their favour through idol politics, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said as he slammed the SP and BSPs efforts to woo the community by promising to build statu...

Rajasthan BJP legislative party meeting postponed, to be held after Janmashtmi

The legislative party meeting of Bhartiya Janata Partys BJP Rajasthan unit, earlier scheduled for today, has been postponed and will now be held after Janmashtami. We had called for a legislature party meeting today. As some of our people a...

Former President Pranab Mukherjee was admitted to Army's R&R hospital in a critical condition on Monday: Hospital statement.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee was admitted to Armys RR hospital in a critical condition on Monday Hospital statement....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020