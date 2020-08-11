Left Menu
Blast hits US coalition convoy north of Baghdad, no casualties - Iraq military

Reuters | Baghdad | Updated: 11-08-2020 14:33 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 14:33 IST
A blast from a planted explosive device hit a convoy of the U.S.-led coalition near the Taji base north of Baghdad on Tuesday, the Iraqi military said in a statement.

The explosion caused a fire to a container on one of the vehicles but the military did not report any casualties. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast.

