COVID-19 vaccine out in Russia, Putin's daughter gets a shot

Shortly after announcing the first COVID-19 vaccine, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said that his daughter, who was given a shot of the vaccine, had developed a slight fever but then recovered and now her antibody titers are high.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 11-08-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 15:43 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Shortly after announcing the first COVID-19 vaccine, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said that his daughter, who was given a shot of the vaccine, had developed a slight fever but then recovered and now her antibody titers are high. "In this sense, she took part in the experiment. After the first vaccination, she had a body temperature of 38 degrees Celsius, while the following day it was slightly over 37 degrees Celsius, that's it. After the second injection, the second vaccination, her temperature also rose a little, and then everything cleared up, she feels good and the [antibody] titers are high", Sputnik quoted Putin as saying.

Since the outbreak of coronavirus in December last year, various countries have been racing against time to bring the coronavirus vaccine. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), three Indian COVID-19 vaccines are in different phases of clinical testing at present.

"At the present moment, we have three Indian vaccines that are in different phases of clinical testing. The two vaccines -- Bharat Biotech vaccine and DNA vaccine of Zydus Cadila have completed phase 1 and will begin phase 2 while third is Oxford vaccine," said top ICMR scientist (Prof) Balram Bhargava. The Oxford vaccine, being manufactured by Serum Institute of India (SII) got approval for phase 2 and 3 clinical trials, the Indian Council of Medical Research said on August 3.

The University of Oxford had begun the clinical trials of a potential COVID-19 vaccine on humans in April. The Oxford vaccine -- called ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 -- is made from a harmless chimpanzee virus, the university confirmed to CNN. On May 5, The Jerusalem Post reported the Israel Institute for Biological Research (IIBR), a secretive unit that works under the Prime Minister's Office, of confirming that the development phase of COVID-19 antibody or passive vaccine that attacks the virus and neutralises it in the body has been completed.

According to the latest global update by the Johns Hopkins University, a total number of 20,092,855 people have been tested positive of coronavirus and 736,254 deaths have been reported so far. The World Health Organisation had declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11. (ANI)

