Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK lawmaker asks for virtual trial in diplomat's wife crash

The decision to charge Anne Sacoolas, who has claimed diplomatic immunity, has caused tensions between the U.K. and the United States. The Americans have refused to extradite her to stand trial for dangerous driving in the death of 19-year-old motorcycle rider Harry Dunn.

PTI | London | Updated: 11-08-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 16:48 IST
UK lawmaker asks for virtual trial in diplomat's wife crash

A UK lawmaker has asked the government to hold a virtual trial for the wife of an American diplomat who left Britain after being involved in a road accident that killed a British teenager. The decision to charge Anne Sacoolas, who has claimed diplomatic immunity, has caused tensions between the U.K. and the United States.

The Americans have refused to extradite her to stand trial for dangerous driving in the death of 19-year-old motorcycle rider Harry Dunn. Sacoolas' husband was an intelligence officer at RAF Croughton, a military base in central England used by U.S. forces. The crash occurred near the base.

Dunn's family has urged her to return and face British justice, and met with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington as part of their campaign. Britain's Press Association reported that lawmaker Andrea Leadsom wrote to Home Secretary Priti Patel on Monday to put forward the idea of a virtual trial or a trial in absentia as a “way to achieve closure... without undermining the U.S. decision not to accept the extradition request.” “She could remain on U.S. soil, have a virtual trial with a U.K. court, and should there be a custodial sentence, she could serve it in the U.S. under the existing prisoner transfer agreement,” Leadsom wrote.

Leadsom also wrote to the solicitor general, the foreign secretary and the Crown Prosecution Service. The family's spokesman Radd Seiger said the family “would not object” if a decision were taken to conduct a remote trial.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo rejected the extradition request in January. He described it at the time as “final.”.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Released Rs 98.35 crore to North DMC for teachers' salaries, Delhi govt tells HC

The Delhi government has submitted before the Delhi High Court that it has sanctioned and released the second instalment of grant-in-aid in favour of North Delhi Municipal Corporation amounting to Rs 98.35 crore towards the salaries of prim...

GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. S&P500 heads for record high as stimulus bets lift world stocks

Futures for the U.S. SP Global index hit a record high on Tuesday and world stocks rose to new 5-12 month peaks, lifted by bets on a U.S. fiscal stimulus package and calm on the Sino-U.S. diplomatic front before a crucial round of trade tal...

States should give doorstep delivery of PDS ration in flood-hit areas: Paswan

Union Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Tuesday said state governments should adopt doorstep delivery of PDS ration to beneficiaries in flood affected areas. Floods have caused havoc in some states like Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakh...

The Centre should clear outstanding dues of Rs 53000 crore to West Bengal : Banerjee.

The Centre should clear outstanding dues of Rs 53000 crore to West Bengal Banerjee....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020