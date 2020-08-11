PML-N workers arrested for violence during Maryam's appearance before NAB

Left Menu
PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb told PTI that as the party workers gathered outside the NAB office to express solidarity with their leader (Maryam Nawaz) police started shelling of tear gas and used water cannon to disperse the workers. "Police personnel also rounded up the workers and brutally tortured them, causing injuries to several,” she said, adding the episode exposed the fascist mindset of the Imran Khan regime.

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 11-08-2020 19:16 IST
Over 50 workers of opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) were arrested on Tuesday after they clashed with police during former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz’s appearance before the anti-graft body in a land case here. Several workers and policemen suffered injuries during the clash. The windscreen of Maryam’s bullet-proof car was also damaged. "We have arrested some 50 PML-N workers involved in the attack on police personnel outside the office of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB),” Lahore police spokesperson Arif Rana told reporters. He said FIR is being registered against these and other PML-N workers in this regard.

He said police resorted to baton charge, water cannons and tear gas following the ‘attack’ of PML-N workers who threw stones on them. PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb told PTI that as the party workers gathered outside the NAB office to express solidarity with their leader (Maryam Nawaz) police started shelling of tear gas and used water cannon to disperse the workers.

"Police personnel also rounded up the workers and brutally tortured them, causing injuries to several,” she said, adding the episode exposed the fascist mindset of the Imran Khan regime. She further said police arrested more than 50 PML-N workers who were also tortured in different police stations. Following the violence, NAB asked Maryam to return home as it will re-summon her in illegal acquisition of 1,400 kanal of land in Raiwind. Posting a video of her car's broken windshield, Maryam tweeted: “Police had pelted my car with stones as a result of which the glass had cracked. I strongly condemn police shelling, use of tear gas and lathi charge on peaceful party workers who came to show solidarity with me.” She also shared pictures of injured party workers. "After calling me, you (NAB) turn to shelling and pelting stones on innocent PML-N workers. If I did not have a bullet proof car, think of how much damage would have been caused," she lamented Punjab information minister Fayyazul Hasan Chohan said all those involved in this ‘organised hooliganism’ will be arrested and punished. He alleged that Maryam had paid Rs 25,000 each to her party workers to 'attack police and NAB office' during her appearance in NAB in the land case. He said Maryam destroyed the politics of her family because of her "naive and aggressive approach." PTI MZ ZH ZH

