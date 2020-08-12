Left Menu
Development News Edition

Family of Colorado Black man who died after police encounter sues city, police

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-08-2020 02:59 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 02:54 IST
Family of Colorado Black man who died after police encounter sues city, police
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The family of a 23-year-old Black man who died after a violent encounter with Aurora, Colorado, police officers filed a civil rights lawsuit against the city and its police on Tuesday, alleging murder and routine use of excessive force against Black people.

The man, Elijah McClain, was walking on the street alone in August 2019 when he was stopped by three officers based on a report that he was "being suspicious." According to the complaint, the officers held him in two carotid holds around his neck, tackled him although he presented no physical threat, and medics attending to him administered an overdose of ketamine which left him unconscious.

McClain died days later in the hospital. "Plaintiffs bring this action seeking both accountability for the profound loss of a beautiful soul, and to ensure that Elijah did not die in vain by sending a resounding message that racism and brutality have no place in American law enforcement," McClain's family wrote in the complaint.

A spokeswoman for Aurora said the city attorney's office was reviewing the complaint but had no immediate comment. The family maintains that McClain had committed no crime and was stopped unlawfully. Citing previous instances of Aurora police forcefully detaining Black people, they alleged that McClain's case was part of a pattern of racist policing.

The case drew renewed scrutiny and public ire in June as protesters against racial injustice and police brutality took to the streets across the United States after George Floyd, a Black man, died in Minneapolis when an officer knelt on his neck. The officers' forceful restraint of McClain lasted 18 minutes and he was handcuffed and on the ground for 15, the complaint said.

"I can't breathe. I can't breathe please. I can't. I can't breathe. I can't breathe, please stop," were among his last words, according to the complaint. The officers have said that McClain tried to take their guns, but there is no body camera footage to support those statements, the complaint said.

Representatives for the officers could not immediately be reached. The lawsuit also named Aurora Fire Rescue Department personnel as defendants, alleging that medics failed to care for McClain when they injected him with ketamine, a powerful sedative, which impaired his breathing.

According to the complaint, McClain showed no signs of resisting when the medics administered the ketamine; he was lying on the ground and moved only to vomit. The department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Three Aurora police officers were fired and a fourth resigned last month after authorities found that they shared photographs of themselves re-enacting the chokehold used to subdue McClain near the site of the encounter. One of the officers who detained McClain was among those fired. The Justice Department's Civil Rights Division said last month that it launched a probe into the incident last year. Colorado Governor Jared Polis appointed a special prosecutor to review the case in June.

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

Laser beams reflected between earth and moon boost science

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Islanders, Capitals engage in another playoff series

Not much has gone according to plan in 2020, but the NHL playoffs are bringing at least one slice of normalcy An Eastern Conference series between the Washington Capitals and New York Islanders. The Metropolitan Division rivals and frequent...

FACTBOX-Biden's pick of Harris as running mate draws tears from some, criticism from others

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday announced that U.S. Senator Kamala Harris of California would be his running mate in the Nov. 3 election. Here are some reactions to the choiceFormer President Barack Obama, via Twitter...

Tennis-Serena sets up Venus clash on return after COVID-19 hiatus

Serena Williams returned to action for the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak upended the tennis calendar, defeating Bernarda Pera to set up a second-round clash with sister Venus at the Top Seed Open in Lexington, Kentucky on Tuesday. ...

Violence grips Bengaluru over a Facebook post -local media

Violent protests gripped parts of the southern Indian city of Bengaluru late on Tuesday after thousands of protesters took to the streets over a provocative social media post about the Prophet Mohammad by a relative of a local politician, l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020