Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil's Bolsonaro calls surging Amazon fires a 'lie'

"This story that the Amazon is going up in flames is a lie and we must combat it with true numbers," he said. Bolsonaro interfered in Inpe after it released unfavorable data on Amazon deforestation last year, firing the agency's head Ricardo Galvao who defended his agency's numbers that showed rising destruction.

Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2020 04:21 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 04:21 IST
Brazil's Bolsonaro calls surging Amazon fires a 'lie'

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday angrily denied the existence of fires in the Amazon rainforest, calling it a "lie," despite data produced by his own government showing that thousands of fires are surging across the region.

Bolsonaro last year similarly denied a spike in fires that provoked a global outcry, with the right-wing populist trading barbs with French President Emmanuel Macron and other world leaders. The president's comments on Tuesday come even as Reuters witnesses in the remote Amazon town of Apui observed smoke blanketing the horizon in all directions during the day and large fires setting the sky aglow at night.

Fires in Brazil's Amazon for the month of August hit a nine-year high in 2019 and this month so far looks even worse. More than 10,000 fires have been recorded in the first 10 days of August, up 17% from the same period a year ago, according to data from the country's national space research agency Inpe. But in a speech to other South American leaders on Tuesday, Bolsonaro challenged foreign representatives to fly over the Amazon saying that traveling by air from the far flung cities of Boa Vista to Manaus, you would not see a single flame.

"They won't find any spot of fire, nor a quarter of a hectare deforested," the former army captain told a meeting of members of the Leticia Pact, an agreement between Amazon countries to protect the rainforest. "This story that the Amazon is going up in flames is a lie and we must combat it with true numbers," he said.

Bolsonaro interfered in Inpe after it released unfavorable data on Amazon deforestation last year, firing the agency's head Ricardo Galvao who defended his agency's numbers that showed rising destruction. In his speech, Bolsonaro argued that Brazil has shown itself capable of protecting the Amazon alone because the majority of the forest is still standing.

He said the Amazon is a wet forest that preserves itself and does not catch fire. The media and foreign governments are presenting a false narrative about the Amazon, he said. Experts say that fires are not a natural phenomenon in the rainforest, but are usually man-made in order to clear deforested land for pasture.

Deforestation rose 34.5% in the 12-months through July, compared to the same period a year ago. Forest clearances did fall in July, the first decline in 15 months, a point emphasized by Bolsonaro. Foreign pressure is mounting on Brazil to protect the world's largest rainforest, an ecosystem vital to preserving climate change because of the vast amount of carbon dioxide that it absorbs.

Global investors managing more than $2 trillion have threatened to pull their investments out of Brazil's meatpackers, grains traders and government bonds if Bolsonaro's administration doesn't take action on Amazon destruction. Bolsonaro has dispatched the military to fight fires and deforestation since May, with the armed forces working with environmental agency Ibama to combat fires near Apui, according to Reuters witnesses.

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

Laser beams reflected between earth and moon boost science

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Violence breaks out against social media post by Congress MLA's alleged aide

A mob rampaged through Bengalurus Pulakeshi Nagar Tuesday night and vandalised a police station and a Congress legislators residence after an alleged relative of the MLA shared a social media post purportedly on a communal issue, police sai...

Rugby-Final weekend of Super Rugby Aotearoa in limbo

The final two matches of Super Rugby Aotearoa, including a sold-out clash at Eden Park between the Auckland Blues and Canterbury Crusaders, have been placed into limbo with a fresh outbreak of novel coronavirus. New Zealands government said...

New Zealand PM Ardern says dissolution of parliament deferred

New Zealands Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Wednesday that the dissolution of parliament to make way for a general election has been deferred until Monday, following the latest COVID-19 outbreak in the country.New Zealands parliament...

Heat, Thunder seek momentum as playoffs approach

The last time the Miami Heat and the Oklahoma City Thunder met, way back in mid-January in Oklahoma City, it looked like both teams rosters were about to change significantly. The Thunder, looking toward a rebuild after offseason trades sen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020