Brazil's coronavirus case tally up 52,160, reaches 3,109,630

Brasilia [Brazil], August 12 (ANI/Sputnik): Brazil's number of cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has increased by more than 52,000 over the past 24 hours - up from some 22,000 the day before, with over 1,200 deaths, the country's health ministry said in a statement. The case tally rose by 52,160 to 3,109,630, the ministry said.

The death toll increased by 1,274 - up from 703 the day before - to 103,026. According to Johns Hopkins University, the number of recoveries in Brazil stands at 2,396,860.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11. According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 732,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 19.9 million. (ANI/Sputnik)