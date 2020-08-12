Brazil's coronavirus case tally up 52,160, reaches 3,109,630
Brazil's number of cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has increased by more than 52,000 over the past 24 hours - up from some 22,000 the day before, with over 1,200 deaths, the country's health ministry said in a statement.ANI | Brasilia | Updated: 12-08-2020 08:08 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 08:08 IST
Brasilia [Brazil], August 12 (ANI/Sputnik): Brazil's number of cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has increased by more than 52,000 over the past 24 hours - up from some 22,000 the day before, with over 1,200 deaths, the country's health ministry said in a statement. The case tally rose by 52,160 to 3,109,630, the ministry said.
The death toll increased by 1,274 - up from 703 the day before - to 103,026. According to Johns Hopkins University, the number of recoveries in Brazil stands at 2,396,860.
The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11. According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 732,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 19.9 million. (ANI/Sputnik)
