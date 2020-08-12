Left Menu
Development News Edition

Women journalists in Pak say they are targeted for their work, face online attacks instigated by govt officials

Women journalists and commentators in Pakistan have called out Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government over online attacks instigated against them by the government officials.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 12-08-2020 17:59 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 17:59 IST
Women journalists in Pak say they are targeted for their work, face online attacks instigated by govt officials
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Women journalists and commentators in Pakistan have called out Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government over online attacks instigated against them by the government officials. A tweet by Human Rights Commission of Pakistan said: "Women journalists say they are compelled to self-censor and refrain from engaging actively online, undermining public trust in journalism."

The tweet by Human Rights Commission was in response to tweet by a journalist which contained a joint statement issued by over 20 women journalists. The joint statement said the target of these attacks are women with differing viewpoints and those whose reports have been critical of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's government, and more "specifically its handling of the coronavirus pandemic."

"Vicious attacks through social media are being directed at women journalists and commentators in Pakistan, making it incredibly difficult for us to carry out our professional duties," it said. The statement stressed that the online attacks are "instigated by government officials and then amplified by a large number of Twitter accounts, which declare their affiliation to the ruling party."

"In what is certainly a well-defined and coordinated campaign, personal details of women journalists and analysts have been made public. To further discredit, frighten and intimidate us, we are referred to as peddlers of "fake news", "enemy of the people" and accused of taking bribes (often termed as "paid" journalists or lifafas)," it said. The signatories of the statement said in some instances, their pictures and videos have been morphed.

"Women in the media are not only targeted for their work but also their gender. Our social media timelines are then barraged with gender-based slurs, threats of sexual and physical violence. These have the potential to incite violence and lead to hate crimes, putting our physical safety at risk," the statement read. The journalists underlined that women in the media, especially those on social media platforms, are finding it increasingly difficult to remain on these platforms and engage freely. "Many now self-censor, refrain from sharing information, giving their opinion or actively engaging online," they said.

"These sustained attacks undermine public trust in journalism and go against the basic tenets of democracy. It is a public right to access accurate and reliable information, especially during a public health emergency," they added. The women journalists demanded that the government immediately restrain its members from repeatedly targeting women in the media, send out a clear message to all party members, supporters and followers, to desist from launching these attacks, whether directly or indirectly, and hold all such individuals within the government accountable and take action against them.

"We also call upon the standing committees on human rights of the upper and lower house of parliament to take notice and hold the government accountable by ensuring they acknowledge, apologize and list the actions they will now take to put an end to such a threatening environment," the statement said. Media in Pakistan is heavily censored and any criticism for those in power or establishment, a euphemism used for all-powerful military is frowned upon. The journalists who criticize the establishment face threats from the intelligence arm of the military, ISI, and are subjected to various forms of harassment. (ANI)

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

MLA alleges manhandling by cops; BJP workers protest outside police station in UP

Several BJP workers held a protest outside a local police station where a BJP MLA was allegedly manhandled by three policemen, including an SHO, on Wednesday morning. BJP MLA from Iglas, Rajkumar Sahyogi, alleged that he was manhandled at G...

Amidst Bengaluru tensions, video brings hope, goodwill

Bringing hope and goodwill, a video shows a group of minority community youth forming a human chain around a temple in the DJ Halli police station area to protect it from arsonists on Tuesday night as violence erupted in Bengaluru. The vide...

Rain lashes Rishikesh; Badrinath-Kedarnath highway blocked

The national highway leading to Badrinath and Kedarnath shrines was blocked at several points due to falling of boulders after rain lashed Rishikesh in Uttarakhands Dehradun district early on Wednesday. The traffic was temporarily stopped t...

Chandigarh-based NGO distributes books via minivan library to underprivileged

A Chandigarh-based NGO has set up a small library in a minivan to distribute books among the unprivileged students in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Sandeep Kumar, founder of the NGO -- Open Eye Foundation -- had started collecting books fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020