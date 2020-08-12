Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak Parliament’s lower house approves 4 FATF-related bills

Pakistan Parliament’s lower house on Wednesday passed four bills related to the tough conditions set by the global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog FATF after the government and the Opposition reached a consensus.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 12-08-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 20:47 IST
Pak Parliament’s lower house approves 4 FATF-related bills
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Parliament's lower house on Wednesday passed four bills related to the tough conditions set by the global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog FATF after the government and the Opposition reached a consensus. The legislation is part of the efforts by Pakistan to move from the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list to the white list.

The FATF put Pakistan on the grey list in June 2018 and asked Islamabad to implement a plan of action by the end of 2019 but the deadline was extended later due to COVID-19 pandemic. Law Minister Farogh Naseem termed it a historic day that the FATF-related legislation was "passed with consensus in the larger interest of the country".

The Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2020, the Companies (Amendment) Bill 2020, the Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill 2020 and the Control of Narcotic Substances (Amendment) Bill 2020 were moved by him in the National Assembly. He said that whitening the economy and checking terror financing are key to take the country forward on the path of development.

"It is also our aim to simplify the legislation and ensure protection of fundamental rights of the people," he said. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told the house that the terror financing and money laundering posed a threat to Pakistan and should be confronted and eradicated.

Long deliberations were held with the Opposition parties to reach a consensus on the legislation, he said. Last month, two FATF-related bills -- the Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2020 and the United Nations (Security Council) (Amendment) Bill 2020 -- were passed with the support of the two Opposition parties.

The Anti-Terrorism Act (ATC) 2020, seeking amendments to the ATC Act 1997, suggested an increase in the punishment, including the fine amount from existing Rs 10 million to Rs 25 million, besides introduction of a 10-year jail sentence for those found involved in terror financing through illegal money transfers. It passed another resolution recommending that the historic speech of the country's founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah to the Constituent Assembly on August 11, 1947 on minorities should be made a part of the syllabus.

The UN Security Council Resolution 1373 has made it incumbent upon the member states to implement counter-terrorism measures, especially countering the financing of terrorism through their domestic laws. In its third and final plenary held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic in June, the FATF decided to keep Pakistan in the "grey list" as Islamabad failed to check the flow of money to terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

The plenary was held under the Chinese Presidency of Xiangmin Liu. With Pakistan''s continuation in the ''grey list'', it will be difficult for the country to get financial aid from the IMF, World Bank, ADB, and the European Union, thus further enhancing problems for the nation which is in a precarious financial situation.

If Pakistan fails to comply with the FATF directive by October, there is every possibility that the global body may put the country in the ''Black List'' along with North Korea and Iran. The FATF is an inter-governmental body established in 1989 to combat money laundering, terrorist financing, and other related threats to the integrity of the international financial system.

It currently has 39 members including two regional organisations - the European Commission and Gulf Cooperation Council.

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

IPL: Ravindra Jadeja to miss CSK's pre-season training camp in Chennai

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will miss Chennai Super Kings six-day conditioning camp ahead of the teams departure to UAE for the Indian Premier League IPL 2020. The camp is scheduled between August 15 and 20 in Chennai. All the other ...

New insights into star formation in small galaxies

An international research team has found that dormant small galaxies can slowly accumulate gas over many billions of years. When this gas suddenly collapses under its own weight, new stars are able to arise. The new work is published in Mon...

Clause 6 : Assam assembly has to ratify the definition of an Assamese - Sarma

Assam assembly has to ratify the definition of an Assamese and only then can the Centre implement the recommendations of the committee on Clause 6 of the Assam Accord Report, states minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday. The Centre...

Hungary commits to air defence missiles from Raytheon in $1 bln deal

Hungary on Wednesday signed a declaration of intent to buy air defence missiles from U.S. arms manufacturer Raytheon Technologies, Hungarian state news agency MTI reported, citing the defence minister.The deal, worth about 1 billion, will b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020