Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 dead, 6 in hospital after train derails in Scotland

Six people were hospitalized, but their injuries are not considered serious. “I would like to reassure the public that this was not a busy service, and from (closed circuit television) inquiries and witness statements we believe all passengers have been accounted for,” British Transport Police chief superintendent Eddie Wylie said.

PTI | London | Updated: 12-08-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 22:37 IST
3 dead, 6 in hospital after train derails in Scotland

A passenger train derailed in northeast Scotland after stormy weather, killing three people and injuring six others Wednesday, authorities said. The train's driver is believed to be among the dead, but formal identification has yet to take place, the British Transport Police force said. Six people were hospitalized, but their injuries are not considered serious.

“I would like to reassure the public that this was not a busy service, and from (closed circuit television) inquiries and witness statements we believe all passengers have been accounted for,” British Transport Police chief superintendent Eddie Wylie said. “However, once the area has been made safe, then a full and thorough search will be conducted, which is likely to take some time.'' Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon described the derailment as a “major″ incident and said she would be convening an emergency response meeting.

The transport police said officers were called at 9:43 a.m. (0843GMT) to the railway line near the coastal town of Stonehaven, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) northeast of Edinburgh and south of Aberdeen. Smoke could be seen billowing from the wreck. Photos showed that several cars of the four-carriage train had left the tracks and tumbled down an embankment. Air ambulances and coast guard helicopters came and went as the rescue operation unfolded.

Local lawmaker Andrew Bowie had been in Stonehaven surveying flood damage earlier Wednesday. “The situation was really bad this morning. The River Carron, the main river which flows through it, had burst its banks, and the heavy rain had caused flooding in the center of Stonehaven and lots of the side streets leading off it,″ he said.

Bowie added that the water had receded and it was unclear if flooding was connected to the derailment. “I don't think speculation is helpful at this stage,″ he said. “We obviously don't know why the derailment took place, but obviously we have suffered terrible weather here.” Serious train accidents are rare in the U.K. The country's last fatal derailment was in 2007.

The head of Network Rail cut short a family vacation to return to the UK. The chief inspector of railways, Ian Prosser, said inspectors were at the site and assisting in the preliminary investigation. “We will work with other agencies, including the emergency services, to find out exactly what happened and identify the causes of this tragic incident,” he said Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: “I am saddened to learn of the very serious incident in Aberdeenshire and my thoughts are with all of those affected. My thanks to the emergency services at the scene.”

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. CDC reports 5,119,711 coronavirus cases

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Wednesday reported 5,119,711 cases of coronavirus, an increase of 55,540 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,244 to 163,651.The CDC repo...

'Mafia Raj' in Birbhum district: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

Expressing concern over the reign of mafia in Birbhum, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said he is worried over the situation in certain areas in the district, which are not very far away from Rabindranath Tagores abode of...

Kozhikode plane crash: 89 injured discharged; 22 among 83 in serious condition: Ker govt

As many as 89 passengers injured in the Air India Express plane crash in Kozhikode have been discharged from hospitals while 83 others were undergoing treatment as on Wednesday, the state government said. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vija...

With 1,876 new cases, Odisha's COVID-19 count reaches 50,672

With a spike of 1,876 new cases, Odishas COVID-19 count reached 50,672, according to the state government on Wednesday. The count includes 36,479 recovered patients and 305 deaths being reported due to the disease.The number of active cases...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020