Princess Diana musical to debut on Netflix before hitting Broadway

A new musical about Britain's Princess Diana will be filmed without an audience and air on Netflix Inc in early 2021 before it debuts on Broadway, producers announced on Wednesday.

Updated: 12-08-2020 23:18 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 23:01 IST
A new musical about Britain's Princess Diana will be filmed without an audience and air on Netflix Inc in early 2021 before it debuts on Broadway, producers announced on Wednesday. The unusual arrangement for "Diana" was made as Broadway remains closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. "We couldn't be more excited to finally be able to share our show with theater lovers everywhere," the producers said in a statement. "Though there is no substitute for the live theater, we are honored to be a part of the quality entertainment that Netflix provides its subscribers worldwide."

"Diana" had been set to open on March 31, 2020, but the debut was delayed as Broadway closed its theaters to help prevent the novel coronavirus from spreading. The show had started previews in early March. The production, which chronicles Diana's courtship and marriage to Prince Charles and eventual divorce, now is scheduled to open on May 25, 2021.

The Actors' Equity Association, a labor union representing stage actors, said it had approved a safety plan for rehearsals and recording of the musical. The plan includes regular coronavirus testing, isolating actors and stage managers and changes to ventilation in backstage areas, the group said in a statement.

