The Aftermath of Diana's Tragic Demise

New excerpts from Charles Spencer's forthcoming book reveal the reactions of Britain's King Charles following Princess Diana's death. Spencer describes Charles as 'giddily elated' and compares it to feeling like a 'lottery winner'. The book also explores Diana's struggles and how her love for her sons stopped her from ending her life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 23:06 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 23:06 IST
The Aftermath of Diana's Tragic Demise
Charles

Britain's King Charles reportedly felt 'giddily elated' after the death of Princess Diana, his late first wife, according to passages from his brother-in-law Charles Spencer's upcoming book. Spencer noted that King Charles' reaction might have stemmed from his newfound freedom to marry again.

The book reveals Diana's personal battles, highlighting her visits to Beachy Head, a known location for suicides, halted only by her love for her sons, William and Harry. Despite the sensitive nature of these revelations, King Charles' response was measured, acknowledging the profound impact of grief on memory and judgment.

Spencer recounted a conversation with then-Prince Charles, contrasting his response with others who were 'stunned' by Diana's demise. The narrative highlights the complex dynamics of the royal family before Diana's tragic death at the age of 36 after a car crash in Paris.

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