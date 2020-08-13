Grandmother of Brazil's first lady dies

The grandmother of Brazil's first lady died Wednesday after more than a month fighting COVID-19 in a public hospital on the outskirts of Brasilia. Maria Aparecida Firmo Ferreira, 80, was the grandmother of Michelle Bolsonaro, who is married to Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro. She had been hospitalized since July 1, having tested positive for the coronavirus.

The health secretariat of Brazil's federal district confirmed her death. President Bolsonaro and Michelle Bolsonaro were diagnosed with COVID-19 last month. The president, who has recovered, has consistently downplayed the severity of the virus.

Brazil has more than 3.1 million confirmed cases of coronavirus and more than 103,000 deaths, ranking second highest in the world..