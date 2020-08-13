Left Menu
Development News Edition

German prosecutors probe possible death of suspended VW employee

A body was found in a field in Lower Saxony on Monday, a spokeswoman for the Braunschweig prosecutor's office said on Wednesday. Local newspaper Helmstedter Nachrichten, citing sources, said the dead person was a Volkswagen employee who had done business with the Bosnian supplier group, who was also being probed for potentially illegal recordings of conversations.

Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 13-08-2020 02:20 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 02:20 IST
German prosecutors probe possible death of suspended VW employee

Prosecutors in Braunschweig, Germany, on Wednesday said they were investigating the death of a man found in a burned-out car on Monday to determine whether there were any links to a dispute between Volkswagen and Bosnian supplier group Prevent. A body was found in a field in Lower Saxony on Monday, a spokeswoman for the Braunschweig prosecutor's office said on Wednesday.

Local newspaper Helmstedter Nachrichten, citing sources, said the dead person was a Volkswagen employee who had done business with the Bosnian supplier group, who was also being probed for potentially illegal recordings of conversations. A spokesman for police in Wolfsburg, Lower Saxony, Germany, where Volkswagen is based, confirmed a body had been found in Rottorf, Helmstedt, but referred further queries to the Braunschweig prosecutor's office.

The Braunschweig prosecutor's office declined to comment on whether the dead person was a Volkswagen employee, adding that it had not yet been possible to formally confirm the identity of the deceased. The Braunschweig prosecutor's office however said its staff were now looking at whether the death was linked to the staffer at the centre of the VW eavesdropping probe, and whether there were links to an arson attack on the VW staff member's house in May.

Preliminary findings by forensic staff, who examined the body on Tuesday, had shown no obvious signs of "outside interference" which may have caused the death, the prosecutor's office said. Volkswagen on Wednesday said it would be inappropriate to speculate on the matter given that the carmaker had not received official notification about a possible death of one of its employees, and could not comment on an ongoing investigation.

Volkswagen earlier this month said one of its employees had been suspended pending the outcome of an investigation into eavesdropping. Volkswagen and the Bosnian supplier group fell out in 2016 in a disagreement over pricing, prompting Car Trim and ES Automobilguss, both part of Bosnia's Prevent Group, to halt deliveries of seat covers and cast iron parts for gear boxes, causing production losses at six of VW's factories.

VW and Prevent have since been involved in claims and counterclaims for damages caused by the dispute. A spokesman for Prevent Group on Wednesday declined to comment on the death. "It is a tragic event. There is nothing more to be said about it," he said.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government my reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

General availability of Nutanix Clusters on Amazon Web Services announced

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Big 12 moves forward with fall football, after Big Ten and Pac-12 push back seasons

The Big 12 Conference will proceed with its fall sports season, the collegiate athletic league said on Wednesday, a day after two other Power Five conferences said they would postpone the upcoming football season. The Big 12, one of the mos...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Dwayne Johnson hangs on to top spot on Forbes highest-paid male actors listWrestler-turned-movie star Dwayne Johnson clung to the top slot on the list of the worlds highest-paid male act...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Moderna shares jump on 1.5 billion U.S. contract for COVID-19 vaccineShares of Moderna Inc rose more than 5 on Wednesday after analysts said a 1.5 billion coronavirus vaccine supply agre...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Back from the dead Stem cells give hope for revival of Malaysias extinct rhinosSome skin, eggs and tissue samples are all that remain of Malaysias last rhino, Iman, who died last Novemb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020