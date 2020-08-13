Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Harris makes campaign-trail debut with Democrat Biden, criticizes Trump on coronavirus

Democrat Kamala Harris made her campaign-trail debut as Joe Biden's vice presidential running mate on Wednesday, criticizing Republican Donald Trump for mismanaging the coronavirus pandemic and making an urgent argument for a Biden administration. The day after Biden tapped her to join his campaign, Harris and Biden shared memories of their family connections and their agenda for the White House. United Airlines bets on Florida, adding dozens of flights a day starting November

United Airlines is adding up to 28 daily nonstop U.S. flights to Florida starting Nov. 6 as the Chicago-based airline bets on a rebound in leisure travelers heading to sunny skies. The direct flights are from non United hub cities in Boston, Cleveland, Indianapolis, Milwaukee, New York/LaGuardia, Pittsburgh and Columbus, Ohio to four Florida destinations. Trump releases recommendations for reopening U.S. schools

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday released eight recommendations for reopening U.S. schools amid the coronavirus pandemic, including that masks be used when social distancing is not possible. Trump said at a White House press briefing that the federal government would provide 125 million reusable masks to school districts around the country. Ghislaine Maxwell fails to obtain delay in unsealing documents

A U.S. judge on Wednesday rejected Ghislaine Maxwell's request for a three-week delay in the unsealing of additional documents related to her dealings with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein. Lawyers for the British socialite, who faces criminal charges she aided Epstein's sexual abuses, had on Monday said "critical new information" had surfaced that could affect Maxwell's ability to obtain a fair trial, justifying the delay. Trump calls Democratic demands 'ridiculous' as blame traded over virus aid stalemate

President Donald Trump accused congressional Democrats on Wednesday of not wanting to negotiate over a U.S. coronavirus aid package because he was refusing to go along with "ridiculous" spending requests unrelated to the pandemic. Trump's comments came after top Republican and Democratic negotiators traded blame for a five-day lapse in talks over relief legislation. Harris VP choice signals tougher stance on pollution under Biden

By bringing U.S. Senator Kamala Harris onto the ticket, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has signaled support for the enforcement of U.S. anti-pollution laws and for suing companies that pollute, environmental groups said. Biden emphasized Harris’ environmental credentials when he announced the senator from California as his choice for vice president on Tuesday, noting lawsuits she had launched both as San Francisco’s district attorney from 2004 to 2011 and then as the state's attorney general until January 2017. White House to unveil new anti-coronavirus steps for reopening U.S. schools, aide says

The Trump administration will unveil eight new measures on Wednesday for U.S. schools to follow as they reopen to increase protection against the coronavirus pandemic, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said. "We want them (schools) to open soon and safely, and we're coming up with eight measures or so on how to do that, which will be announced today," Conway said in an interview with Fox News Channel. Three of ten Americans laid off in coronavirus crisis worried about food, shelter: Reuters/Ipsos poll

Three of 10 Americans who lost work during the coronavirus pandemic said they may have trouble paying for food or housing after a $600-per-week enhanced unemployment payment expired last month, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Wednesday. The poll conducted Monday and Tuesday found that Americans divide blame for its expiration - and the weeks-long standoff in Congress over how to replace it - pretty evenly between Democrats and Republicans. Walt Disney World actors to return to work after company offers COVID-19 tests

Actors who had objected to Walt Disney Co's proposed coronavirus safeguards at the Walt Disney World theme park have reached an agreement to return to work, according to a union statement on Wednesday. The Actors' Equity Association said Disney had committed to providing COVID-19 tests at the Florida theme park for its members, who cannot wear protective masks while performing as other employees do. Trump hair rinsing complaints prompt U.S. to ease shower standards

The U.S. government proposed rule changes on Wednesday that would allow shower heads to boost water pressure, after President Donald Trump repeatedly complained that bathroom fixtures do not work to his liking. The Department of Energy plan followed comments from Trump last month a White House event on rolling back regulations. He said he believed water does not come out fast enough from fixtures.