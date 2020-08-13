Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus making it harder for Colombia's indigenous Wayuu to survive, report finds

"This situation has for years contributed to one of the highest levels of child malnutrition in Colombia, and raises critical concerns in the current context of COVID-19," Vivanco added. The Andean country has reported more than 420,500 cases of coronavirus and just under 14,000 deaths.

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 18:31 IST
Coronavirus making it harder for Colombia's indigenous Wayuu to survive, report finds

Coronavirus is making it more difficult for indigenous Wayuu people in Colombia to survive and putting children at risk of malnutrition, advocacy group Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Thursday. Travel restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19 have severely their limited access to food, HRW said in a report with the Johns Hopkins Center for Humanitarian Health. The majority of the 270,000 Wayuu live in Colombia's impoverished and arid La Guajira province in the north of the country.

"Rural indigenous communities in La Guajira can't get sufficient food or enough water for basic hygiene, such as hand-washing, and access to healthcare and information is very poor," HRW's Americas director Jose Miguel Vivanco said in a statement. "This situation has for years contributed to one of the highest levels of child malnutrition in Colombia, and raises critical concerns in the current context of COVID-19," Vivanco added.

The Andean country has reported more than 420,500 cases of coronavirus and just under 14,000 deaths. La Guajira has reported over 3,000 cases. Some 65 Wayuu have been infected in the province. President Ivan Duque declared an ongoing national lockdown in late March that is due to lift at the end of August.

Even before coronavirus, food insecurity and malnutrition plagued Wayuu communities, exacerbated by mismanagement and corruption, migration from neighboring Venezuela amid a humanitarian crisis and climate change, HRW said. La Guajira has 7% of Colombia's population but accounts for a fifth of malnutrition deaths in children under 5. Of those, more than 75% are from indigenous communities, HRW added, citing government data.

Government initiatives to address malnutrition have been beset by shortcomings, the report found. School meals have at times been scant or spoiled and treatment for malnutrition hard to access.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

China decides to suspend SFO agreement between Hong Kong and Germany

China on Thursday said it has decided to suspend the agreement on the surrender of fugitive offenders SFO between Hong Kong and Germany and shelve a similar one with France. China has decided to suspend the agreement on the surrender of fug...

Woman with blood on her held in reported Norway stabbing

Police say at least one person has been stabbed in Norways second-largest city and a female suspect has been detained. Local newspaper Bergens Tidende reported Thursday that a person with a knife had walked around a central square in Bergen...

Delhi rains: Heaviest spell this monsoon season so far; city grapples with waterlogging woes

Delhi on Thursday witnessed the heaviest spell of rains this monsoon season which inundated low-lying areas and threw traffic out of gear. According to the India Meteorological Department IMD, the Ayanagar weather station recorded 106.9 mm ...

Allowing sale of EVs without pre-fitted battery not well thought-out move: Mahindra Electric

Mahindra Electric on Thursday lashed out at the governments move to allow sale and registration of electric vehicles EV without pre-fitted batteries, saying no country in the world allows such a system and the step has not been thought thro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020