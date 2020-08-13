Police: 4 people charged after 2 goats found killed

Left Menu
Four people have been charged after two goats were fatally attacked by dogs and someone wielding a spiked bat and what appeared to be a machete, authorities in Virginia said. Authorities said Andrew Haefele, 36, used a large bat with spikes to strike the goats.

Four people have been charged after two goats were fatally attacked by dogs and someone wielding a spiked bat and what appeared to be a machete, authorities in Virginia said. The charges were filed in Spotsylvania County, The Free Lance-Star reported Monday.

Sheriff's Capt. Liz Scott said the investigation began after someone called to report that people were attacking the goats. Scott said deputies arrived and were told by homeowner Halie Morgan, 22, that the goats had been taken away earlier that day after she learned she was not allowed to have them in the neighbourhood.

But Scott said that two goats were found dead on the property. Scott said that video obtained by police showed Morgan encouraging her two large dogs to attack the goats. Authorities said Andrew Haefele, 36, used a large bat with spikes to strike the goats. Scott said the animals were also struck with what appeared to be a machete.

Scott said that Charles E. McKinney, 34, was seen cutting the neck of one of the goats as it lay on the ground dying. Morgan, Haefele, McKinney and Donald Compton, 35, are all charged with offenses that include maiming an animal, conspiracy to maim an animal, animal cruelty and giving false information to law enforcement.

It's unclear if they have hired attorneys who could comment on the charges..

