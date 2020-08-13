Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN: 8 children die within days in Syria camp for IS families

The camp has yet to report any outbreak of the new coronavirus, which has sickened people in other parts of war-torn Syria. “Any child's death is tragic. It is operated by U.S.-allied Kurdish forces that played a key role in dismantling the extremist group's self-styled caliphate, which once sprawled across large areas of Syria and Iraq. The extremists no longer control any territory, but continue to carry out sporadic attacks in both countries.

PTI | Beirut | Updated: 13-08-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 19:16 IST
UN: 8 children die within days in Syria camp for IS families

At least eight children under the age of five have died in recent days from health problems linked to the dire conditions in a camp in northern Syria housing tens of thousands of female supporters of the Islamic State group and their children, the UN said Thursday. The UN children's agency says the eight died between Aug. 6-10 from malnutrition or dehydration from diarrhea. The camp has yet to report any outbreak of the new coronavirus, which has sickened people in other parts of war-torn Syria.

“Any child's death is tragic. It is even more so when the death could have been averted," UNICEF said in a statement. It said nearly 40,000 children from 60 countries languish at the al-Hol camp. It is operated by U.S.-allied Kurdish forces that played a key role in dismantling the extremist group's self-styled caliphate, which once sprawled across large areas of Syria and Iraq.

The extremists no longer control any territory, but continue to carry out sporadic attacks in both countries. The detainees at al-Hol mainly consist of the wives of IS fighters and their children, who were captured or surrendered to Kurdish forces. With few exceptions, Western countries have refused to repatriate them, citing security concerns.

The detainees “lack access to basic services and have to contend with the sweltering summer heat and the trauma of violence and displacement,” UNICEF said. Restrictions and quarantine measures imposed to prevent a coronavirus outbreak have hindered aid operations. Infections among camp workers have led to a “pause” in some health and education services, UNICEF said.

TRENDING

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

166 new coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad; 235 discharged

Gujarats Ahmedabad district recorded 166 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 28,517 on Thursday, the state Health Department said. With the death of four more COVID-19 patients during the same period, the toll in...

Waiting for Maha govt's nod to run Ganapati special trains: CR

The Central Railway CR said on Thursday that it is ready to run special trains to the coastal districts of Maharashtra for the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, but the state government has not yet given a final nod. It was ready to run trains to ...

Israel hails "great day for peace" after deal with UAE announced

Israel hailed a U.S.-brokered peace deal with the United Arab Emirates on Thursday as a great day for peace and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was due to hold a news conference at 1600 GMT to comment further. Saying he had to deal with a...

President Trump says UAE to open diplomatic ties with Israel

President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the United Arab Emirates and Israel have agreed to establish full diplomatic ties as part of a deal to halt the annexation of occupied land sought by the Palestinians for their future state. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020