India-Nigeria sign MoU on space cooperation

India and Nigeria have signed an MoU on space cooperation, Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan said on Thursday.

"Glad to join Hon'ble Minister @Dr_OgbonnayaOnu in the signing ceremony of India-Nigeria MoU on Space Cooperation. Nigeria is our close friend & largest trading partner in Africa. This MoU is another milestone in India-Nigeria relations," Muraleedharan said in a tweet.

Last year in September, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had met Permanent Representative of Nigeria to United Nations, Tijjani Muhammad-Bande. (ANI)