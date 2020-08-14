Duo chairs of Nepal ruling party to meet today to end deadlock

Prime Minister and chairman of the NCP KP Sharma Oli and co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal are set to hold another round of discussion at 11 am on Friday about the possible ways to end the stalemate in the Nepal Communist Party (NCP). "On Thursday a meeting was held after a gap of nine days. Both the leaders discussed possible ways to end the deadlock inside the party. They have agreed to continue the discussion for today at 11 am," a source in the PM Secretariat confirmed.

The duo leaders on Thursday discussed possible Cabinet reshuffles along with the resumption of the Central Standing Committee meeting and call for an early convention of the party. "The struggle between the two leaders is still on with no immediate results seen but both have agreed to break the deadlock. Regarding the resignation of KP Sharma Oli from the post of Prime Minister and chairman of the party, no deal has been cracked," the source added.

Due to the widening differences between the senior leaders of the party, the Central Standing Committee meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party had been stalled for weeks. Both the leaders had engaged in blame game accusing one another of the ongoing situation inside the party.