U.S. crackdown on Confucius Institutes demonises the program, says China

U.S. crackdown on Confucius Institutes demonises the program, says ChinaReuters | Updated: 14-08-2020 13:24 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 13:24 IST
A U.S. crackdown on Confucius Institutes demonises and stigmatises the normal functioning of the program, China's foreign ministry said on Friday.
The Institutes have been observing local laws, and China deplores the move, ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a news briefing. The United States said on Thursday it was requiring the center that manages the Chinese government-funded Institutes in the United States to register as a foreign mission.
- READ MORE ON:
- Institutes
- Confucius Institutes
- Zhao Lijian
- China
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Unlock 3.0 guidelines: Yoga institutes, gyms, small places to reopen in Rajasthan
Punjab govt issues guidelines for Unlock 3.0, gyms, yoga institutes to re-open from August 5
Gyms, yoga institutes to reopen on Aug 5 with COVID precautions
COVID-19: Gyms, yoga institutes likely to remain shut in Delhi
China expresses hope that India will treat Confucius Institutes in 'objective and fair manner'