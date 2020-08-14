Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian envoy meets Chinese Major General Ci Guowei, reiterates stance on eastern Ladakh

Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Misri on Friday met Major General Ci Guowei, Director of the Office of International Military Cooperation of the Central Military Commission, and briefed him on India's stance on the borders in eastern Ladakh.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2020 15:33 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 15:33 IST
Indian envoy meets Chinese Major General Ci Guowei, reiterates stance on eastern Ladakh
Indian and Chinese officials holding meeting to discuss situation in eastern Ladakh. (Photo credit: India in Embassy twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Misri on Friday met Major General Ci Guowei, Director of the Office of International Military Cooperation of the Central Military Commission, and briefed him on India's stance on the borders in eastern Ladakh. "Ambassador @VikramMisri today met Major General Ci Guowei, Director of the Office of International Military Cooperation of the Central Military Commission and briefed him on India's stance vis-a-vis the situation on the borders in eastern Ladakh UT," Indian Embassy in China tweeted.

On Wednesday, Misri met Liu Jianchao, a senior official of the Chinese Communist Party, and briefed him on India's stance on the borders in Eastern Ladakh and the overall bilateral relations. "Ambassador Vikram Misri met Liu Jianchao, Deputy Director of the Office of CPC Central Committee Foreign Affairs Commission and briefed him on India's stance vis-a-vis the situation on the borders in eastern Ladakh UT and overall bilateral relations," the Indian embassy in Beijing said in a tweet.

Earlier this month, India and China held Major General-level talks at Daulat Beg Oldi area to discuss disengagement by the Chinese side along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh sector, said Indian Army sources. The Chinese are sitting near the Finger 5 and Gogra post in Eastern Ladakh and are refusing to disengage completely from there. India has demanded complete disengagement of the Chinese troops at the earliest.

India has also deployed more than 15,000 troops there along with heavy deployment of armoured regiments to counter any possible Chinese thrust. The Chinese have also come there in with several armoured regiments. India and China have held five rounds of Lieutenant General-level talks between them for disengagement from the eastern Ladakh sector but not much success has been achieved in that direction.

The two countries have been engaged in a standoff in the Eastern Ladakh sector for the past few weeks. (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Science News Roundup: Stem cells give hope for revival of extinct rhinos; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Bottas starts Spanish GP weekend on top of the timesheets

Valtteri Bottas led team mate and Formula One championship leader Lewis Hamilton in a Mercedes one-two in first practice for the Spanish Grand Prix on Friday. The Finn, who dropped to third overall in the standings after last Sundays 70th A...

Spanish GP: Bottas fastest ahead of Hamilton in 1st practice

Valtteri Bottas posted the fastest time in the first practice for the Spanish Grand Prix ahead of Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton on Friday. The Finnish driver was .039 quicker than championship leader Hamilton and about 1 second ahead of ...

Budget airline GoAir appoints Kaushik Khona as CEO in place of Vinay Dube: Statement

Budget airline GoAir appoints Kaushik Khona as CEO in place of Vinay Dube said in a Statement....

1,192 fresh COVID-19 cases take Delhi's tally to 1,50,652; death toll climbs to 4,178

Delhi recorded 1,192 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.50 lakh, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 4,178, authorities saidEleven fresh deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, accordin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020