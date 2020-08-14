Pak 'defeated' terrorism despite 'heavy odds': Prez in I-Day speech

Left Menu
Pakistan on Friday said that it has "defeated" terrorism and has "come a long way" despite battling "heavy odds" both at "external as well as internal fronts", as the country celebrated its 74th Independence Day. Addressing the flag hoisting ceremony at the President House in Islamabad, President Arif Alvi urged the people to stay united in order to meet the challenges that are being faced by the country. He called upon the nation to "stand firm and work for progress and prosperity" of the country.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 14-08-2020
He called upon the nation to "stand firm and work for progress and prosperity" of the country.

He called upon the nation to "stand firm and work for progress and prosperity" of the country. The President said Pakistan has "defeated the terrorism despite heavy odds. We have overcome the menaces of terrorism and extremism." He also mentioned the Kashmir issue in his speech.

Alvi expressed "solidarity" with Kashmiris and reaffirmed "Pakistan's support for them in their cause." Pakistan has been unsuccessfully trying to drum up international support against India for withdrawing Jammu & Kashmir's special status and bifurcating it into two union territories. India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 was its internal matter. It also advised Pakistan to accept the reality and stop all anti-India propaganda.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his message to mark the Independence Day, said Pakistan has come a long way to battling against odds both at "external as well as internal fronts". “Today, we reiterate our pledge to remain steadfast and embrace every challenge holding the torch of 'unity, faith and discipline',” he said.

Claiming that Pakistan has controlled the coronavirus pandemic, the President said it was a result of the government's effective smart lockdown strategy. Pakistan is celebrating its 74th Independence Day with a pledge to make the country a "true welfare state".

The day began with the traditional 31-gun salute in the federal capital and 21-gun salute in the provincial capitals. Special prayers were offered for the security and progress of Pakistan and the well-being of the people.

