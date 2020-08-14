China welcomes Israel-UAE accord to establish diplomatic ties

Left Menu
China on Friday welcomed the historic UAE-Israel deal to establish full diplomatic relations that would see Israel halt the controversial annexation of parts of the West Bank, saying it is “pleased” to see measures aimed at de-escalating tensions in the Middle East.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 14-08-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 17:06 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

China on Friday welcomed the historic UAE-Israel deal to establish full diplomatic relations that would see Israel halt the controversial annexation of parts of the West Bank, saying it is "pleased" to see measures aimed at de-escalating tensions in the Middle East. In a deal brokered by the US, the UAE and Israel announced on Thursday that they agreed to establish full diplomatic ties and Israel will halt plans for annexation of parts of the West Bank that Palestinians see as a part of their future state.

The announcement makes the UAE the first Gulf Arab state to do so and only the third Arab nation to have active diplomatic ties to Israel. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian during a media briefing said, "China noted the relevant rapports including the contents that Israel suspends the annexations of Palestinian territory and its commitment to reach a comprehensive fair and lasting agreement to the Palestinian issue." "China is pleased to see measures that will deescalate tensions among the middle east countries and contribute the regional peace and stability. We hope the relevant parties can take concrete actions so that the Palestinian issue can return to the equal-footed dialogue and negotiations," he said.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman said the Chinese position on the Palestinian issue is consistent and clear. "We will continue supporting the Palestinian people in their just cause to restore their legitimate national rights and building an independent and sovereign state and we will continue to play a constructive role in this regard," he said.

The historic deal delivered a key foreign policy victory for US President Donald Trump. Many believe that the big diplomatic breakthrough is going to politically boost Trump's electoral prospects and also strengthen Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he battles regular protests calling for his resignation due to the corruption trial against him and failure in the proper handling of the coronavirus crisis.

